LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men's basketball team held off a stingy Nicholls State 79-68 to improve to 2-0 on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Colonels (0-2) have won the Southland Conference each of the last two seasons and provided an early test for the Cowboys. UW's largest lead was 16 points but Nicholls kept the game close all the way to the final whistle.
Brendan Wenzel made his season-debut for the Cowboys after missing Monday's 102-69 win over Colorado Christian because of injury. The junior came out strong and led the team with 20 points in 25 minutes coming off the bench.
"It was really upsetting to miss the first game, but you have to take care of your body first," Wenzel said. "It was nice tonight, being back out there with the guys."
UW had a streaky shooting night, finishing 23-55 from the field (41.8%) and 10-33 (30.3%) from 3-point range. The Cowboys made up for it at the free throw line, shooting 29 more free throw attempts than the Colonels to account for 18 of their 79 total points.
UW coach Jeff Linder was happy about his team's ability to get to the free throw line, but wants to see improvement when it comes to capitalizing on scoring chances. The Cowboys shot just 23-34 at the free throw line at a 67.9% clip.
"They're a team that fouls a lot," Linder said. "They led the country in fouls last year. I thought we did a good job of getting to the line, but when we get to the line, we have to step up and make it."
A key example of the Cowboys' struggles at the free throw line was in the final minute. UW had a 10-point lead over Nicholls but Ethan Anderson missed four consecutive free throws to keep the Colonels' comeback hopes alive for just a little while longer.
The four missed free throws didn't end up costing the Cowboys on Thursday, but Linder knows how important those free throws will be in bigger games down the stretch this season.
"You can't miss four shots in a row," Linder said. "In a late game situation, I need him in there in terms of his ability to break the press and pass it, but at the same time, too, we have to make sure we go up there and make them pay at the free throw line."
It was an up-and-down night for the Cowboys on both sides of the ball. UW was without two of its best players, including preseason Mountain West player of the year Graham Ike and forward Jeremiah Oden. Ike will miss at least six to eight weeks with a lower leg injury while Oden is in concussion protocol. Linder is optimistic Oden will return for UW's next game at home Sunday.
Even without Ike and Oden, the Cowboys had plenty of offensive firepower. After stumbling out to a slow start, UW went on a 15-0 run midway through the first half to take a 18-8 lead and but Nicholls fought back to cut the lead to 36-28 going into the halftime break.
UW outscored the Colonels 43-40 in the second half to hold onto its second non-conference win of the week.
"I think it was a good learning experience for our guys," Linder said. "We're going to face some other teams that are going to want to crawl up into you. It's a hard game to really try and run a pretty offense."
Wenzel enjoyed playing a solid team so early in the season. The team is still adapting to Ike's presence and the Colonels were a good test for the Cowboys on both sides of the court.
"They were pretty tough," Wenzel said. "They never quit and they were hitting some really tough shots. It's good playing against a team like that who never quits because it makes you keep your motor going and never slowing down."
One of UW's biggest struggles on the night was turnovers. The Cowboys gave the ball away 20 times, with seven coming from Max Agbonkpolo and six from Hunter Maldonado.
"I told Max, it's going to be hard to play you when you're going to have one assist and seven turnovers," Linder said. "But that's part of it and he'll learn from it. He'll come into my office and watch the game tomorrow. Maldo is Maldo, we know he's going to be fine."
Maldonado led the starters with 12 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists. Agbonkpolo finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and one assist.
Nicholls was led by guard Micah Thomas, who finished with a game-high 22 points on 9-12 shooting from the field and 4-5 shooting from beyond the arc.
After playing almost 22 minutes on Monday, Xavier DuSell played just 6 minutes against Nicholls. Freshman forward Caden Powell also had a decrease in minutes, going from over 13 against Colorado Christian to 9 against Nicholls.
"It's our team right now," Linder said. "I thought the way the game was, what Kenny (Foster) and Jake (Kyman) and those other guys and their minutes, I thought they brought something a little bit different that we needed tonight.
"I think that's kind of going to be who we are for a little bit. ... There's going to be nights where you're going to need (DuSell) to make shots, but that's just what was called for tonight."
The Cowboys' offense will likely rely on the 3-pointer extensively until Ike returns to the starting lineup. Through its first two games, UW has shot it 70 times from beyond the arc.
"The way our team's constructed right now, we're built without Graham and we're going to have to rely on shooting more 3s," Linder said. "But we have to also understand that we have to fight for paint touches."
Despite stretches of sloppy play that included 20 turnovers and streaky shooting, the Cowboys were able to get the job done for what could be a quality non-conference win down the road when the NCAA Tournament comes around.
"I'd rather learn from a win instead of learning from a loss," Linder said.
UW will return to the court for its third consecutive home game Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys will host Southeast Louisiana at 2 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium.
WYOMING 79, NICHOLLS 68
Nicholls: Littles 4-12 2-2 10, Nelson 8-13 1-1 18, Thomas 9-12 0-0 22, Spencer 3-4 0-0 6, Jones 1-7 0-0 3, Del Cadia 0-10 2-2 2, Huffman 3-8 0-0 7, White 0-0 0-0 0, Terrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-66 5-5.
Wyoming: Thompson 2-9 4-6 9, Anderson 2-4 4-10 8, Maldonado 3-5 6-8 12, Agbonkpolo 3-7 4-4 11, Reynolds 3-6 2-2 8, Powell 1-1 0-0 2, DuSell 0-1 0-0 0, Wenzel, 6-12 3-3 20, Foster 0-3 0-1 0, Kyman 3-7 0-0 9. Totals: 23-55 23-34.
Halftime: UW 36-28. 3-pointers: NSU 7-25 (Nelson 1-4, Thomas 4-5, Spencer 0-1, Jones 1-5, Littles, 0-1, Huffman 1-3, Del Cadia 0-6); UW 10-33 (Thompson 1-8, Reynolds 0-1, Agbonkpolo 1-4, Maldonado 0-1, Wenzel 5-10, Kyman 0-2). Rebounds: NSU 31 (Littles 9); UW 45 (Thompson 8, Agnobkpolo 8). Assists: NSU 9 (Spencer 4), UW 14 (Maldonado 6); Turnovers: NSU 17 (Littles 8), UW 20 (Agbonkpolo 7). Blocks: NSU 2 (Nelson 2); UW 1 (Agbonkpolo 1). Steals: NSU 8 (Nelson 4); UW 5 (Anderson 2). Team fouls: NSU 27, UW 14. Fouled out: NSU 2 (Spencer, Jones).
Attendance: 4,498.