LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men's basketball team held off a stingy Nicholls State 79-68 to improve to 2-0 on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Colonels (0-2) have won the Southland Conference each of the last two seasons and provided an early test for the Cowboys. UW's largest lead was 16 points but Nicholls kept the game close all the way to the final whistle.


