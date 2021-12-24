LARAMIE – Late free-throw shooting woes for the University of Wyoming made for a dramatic finish Thursday at the Diamond Head Classic, but the Cowboys got the stop they needed to get back in the win column.
UW missed four attempts from the charity stripe in the final 30 seconds, as Northern Iowa cut a six-point lead down to two. The Pokes were able to hold on for a 71-69 victory as UNI missed a contested layup as time expired.
Despite allowing the Panthers to climb back into the game late, UW coach Jeff Linder was pleased with his team’s ability to rebound from a tough loss to Stanford on Wednesday. The Pokes erased a double-digit deficit in that game, but were ultimately edged out by three.
“I thought the guys did a good job of bouncing back from a tough loss against Stanford – a game our guys believed they could win, and felt that they just came up a little bit short down the stretch,” Linder said. “Our guys had a mature approach last night in terms of a really quick turnaround of understanding what we were trying to do.”
Senior guard Hunter Maldonado led UW with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while classmate Drake Jeffries had 16 points. Sophomore forward Graham Ike added 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting with six rebounds, despite playing only 17 minutes due to foul trouble.
Maldonado also played a key role defensively in containing UNI junior guard AJ Green – who entered Thursday averaging 18.1 points per game, but was held to just five points on 2-of-9 shooting.
“(Green is) a guy that on any given night can get 30 points,” Linder said. “I thought our defensive effort on him was tremendous. Maldo, who guarded him the majority of the game, and then it’s also a collective effort. Our bigs have to be up on the level of the ball screen, because if you allow him to get downhill he just puts so much pressure on you. Collectively, our defensive effort on him made a big difference.
“Our defense as a whole, we’ve had a stretch here in the last three halves where we haven’t made shots. We’re getting good shots, it’s not that we’re not getting the right shots, we’re getting good shots, but our defense has allowed us to stay in games ... I thought our defensive effort again was really, really good.”
Jeffries came up with several critical shots for the Cowboys. He knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers late in the first half to put UW back on top after UNI had taken a four-point lead. He also hit a pair of free-throws with 23 seconds remaining to stretch a four-point lead to six.
Sophomore guard Brendan Wenzel went 6-of-8 at the foul line to finish with nine points.
“The thing is not 3s, but just to be able to hit free throws,” Linder said of Jeffries’ impact. “He’s a guy that usually steps up and makes those free throws, and then Wenzel has been shooting the ball at a really high clip from the foul line. He missed a couple there at the end that made my heart stop, but we haven’t been in a lot of close games, so those are those situations where I think it’s going to help us moving forward.
“It’ll help us execute better in those situations, because you can’t simulate in practice what we just went through. Hopefully that experience will allow us to grow as we make our way towards league (play), where there are not any more easy games left on the schedule.”
UW, which improved to 10-2 with the win, will close out nonconference play Saturday in the fifth-place game of the Diamond Head Classic. The Cowboys will face the winner of Hawaii and South Florida, who tipped off late Thursday.
WYOMING 71, NORTHERN IOWA 69
Northern Iowa: Heise 6-8 4-5 19, Pickford 1-5 3-4 6, Green 2-9 0-0 5, Anderson 0-1 1-4 1, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Phyfe 8-14 2-4 18, Carter 4-10 5-6 14, Born 2-7 1-2 6, Kimmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-55 16-25 69
Wyoming: Maldonado 6-12 2-4 17, Jeffries 5-9 2-2 16, Ike 5-5 2-3 12, DuSell 2-10 0-0 6, Oden 1-4 0-0 3, Wenzel 1-4 6-8 9, Thompson 2-7 0-0 6, Foster 1-6 0-0 2, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-57 12-17 71
Halftime: UW 28, UNI 27. 3-pointers: UNI 7-22 (Heise 3-5, Pickford 1-3, Carter 1-4, Born 1-4, Green 1-5, Phyfe 0-1); UW 13-41 (Jeffries 4-8, Maldonado 3-6, Thompson 2-7, DuSell 2-9, Oden 1-2, Wenzel 1-4, Foster 0-5). Rebounds: UNI 38 (Anderson 9); UW 30 (Maldonado 7). Assists: UNI 8 (Heise 2, Phyfe 2); UW 11 (Maldonado 6). Turnovers: UNI 17 (Phyfe 6); UW 17 (Maldonado 9). Blocks: UNI 0; UW 1 (Oden). Steals: UNI 7 (Heise 3); UW 6 (Wenzel 3). Team fouls: UNI 21; UW 19. Fouled out: UNI (Heise, Green)
Attendance: 3,951.