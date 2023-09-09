LARAMIE — Coming off its biggest win in years, the University of Wyoming football team moved to 2-0 with a 31-17 win over Portland State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
The win was far from pretty, but 21 first-half points were enough to stave off any late comeback hopes from the Vikings, who fell to 0-2 on the year. The Cowboys led 31-10 going into the fourth quarter, but a late touchdown from Portland State gave the team hope after UW starting quarterback Andrew Peasley left the game after the third quarter.
Backup quarterback Evan Svoboda played the last 15 minutes against the Vikings, and the Cowboys punted on both of Svoboda's drives to keep it a two-score game. Peasley was on the sideline with ice on his shoulder in the fourth quarter, and took multiple big hits in the win over Texas Tech last weekend.
"We're looking at different things, and it was good to get Evan (Svoboda) some work," UW coach Craig Bohl said after the game.
The Cowboys started the game with a quick six-play, 53-yard drive, but the series was cut short with a lost fumble by running back Sam Scott. The turnover was the third lost fumble from a UW running back through the team's first two games.
“Fumbles, in our offense, since we’re a run-first offense, we can’t have them, and we’ve had three in two games,” Bohl said. “That’s three too many. … I felt, as a head coach, I did not expose them to enough full-contact (in fall camp). So, I owned that one.
"We had a tough game against Texas Tech, so, wake up and smell the coffee. We have to get that corrected.”
UW safety Wyett Ekeler made up for the fumble on the defensive end, picking off Portland State quarterback Dante Chachere for his first interception of the season. The Cowboys took advantage of the field position, putting together a 5-play, 34-yard drive that was capped with a Jamari Ferrell 1-yard touchdown run, his first career touchdown at the Division I level.
After forcing a Vikings punt on the next drive, UW went ahead 14-0 with a 64-yard connection from quarterback Andrew Peasley to Holy Cross transfer wide receiver Ayir Asante. The touchdown was Asante's first as a Cowboy, and the pass was Peasley's longest in his career thus far.
Portland State responded with its best drive of the first half, marching 75 yards down the field in 18 plays before scoring on a Chachere 2-yard touchdown run. The drive ate up more than nine minutes of clock, and cut UW's lead to 14-7 midway through the second quarter.
After both teams traded punts, UW stretched its lead back to 14 points with a 29-yard touchdown from Peasley to wide receiver Wyatt Wieland. The score capped a three-play drive that covered 49 yards and put UW up 21-7.
After forcing another Vikings punt, the Cowboys were storming down the field in a two-minute drill before the end of the half, but Peasley was intercepted when wide receiver Ryan Marquez slipped on his route. The interception ended up costing UW three points, as Portland State's Gianni Smith knocked through a 45-yard field goal with 33 seconds left in the half.
UW's momentum carried over into the second half, and the defense forced a quick punt by Portland State after seven plays. The Cowboys added a field goal on their first offensive drive of the third quarter, with kicker John Hoyland nailing a career-high 56-yarder for the second consecutive week to put UW up 24-10.
After forcing another Vikings punt, Peasley connected with Asante for a second touchdown, this time from 14 yards out. The score capped a seven-play, 67-yard drive that put UW up 31-10 going into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings got back within two scores with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Chachere to Maclaine Griffin with just over seven minutes left in the game. After UW's ensuing drive stalled for a punt, Portland State drove down the field to the redzone, but the Cowboys were able to force a turnover on downs to end the game.
Svoboda kneeled out the final seconds of the play clock to move UW to 2-0 on the year.
“Pleased that we won the game,” Bohl said. “I knew that we would have much more of a challenge with Portland than maybe some people on the outside felt. We certainly did some good things, but there’s a lot of things that we can learn from. Even though we have a mature football team, they’re still young, to a certain degree.”
UW outgained the Vikings 371-344 in total yards, but Portland State won the time of possession battle by nearly five minutes. The Cowboys had multiple turnovers for the second consecutive game, with Scott's fumble and Peasley's interception just before the half.
Peasley ended the night 11-of-16 for 201 yards and a career-high three touchdown passes. He added 50 yards on the ground on six carries.
Scott led UW's backfield with 73 yards on 11 carries, for an average of 6.4 yards per attempt. Wyatt Wieland had a team-high three catches for 50 yards, while Asante led the Cowboys in yardage with two catches for 78 yards.
“Andrew has an amazing command over the offense,” Asante said. “I think that’s the biggest difference from last year to this year. He makes decisions on his own, and he understands why he’s doing the things that he’s doing. That dude is just one of the toughest guys I’ve ever played with.”
On the defensive side, nickleback Wrook Brown and linebacker Easton Gibbs led the team with eight tackles each. Ekeler, safety Isaac White and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole all finished with seven tackles.
The Cowboys got to Chachere four times, with defensive tackle Cole Godout leading the way with 1½ sacks.
“We’ve shown a lot of maturity,” Godbout said. “I honestly feel really good, just because we have a lot of great things that we can do, but at the same time, we have a lot of bad things we need to clean up if we want to beat Texas. We’ll celebrate the game, and then we’ll flush it, and we’ll move on.”
With the Cowboys up 21 points going into the fourth quarter, Godbout thinks UW might have let its foot off the gas too early, something that allowed the Vikings to stay in the game late.
“We kind of got ahead of ourselves,” Godbout said. “They still had a little bit of life, and I think we just kind of overlooked that. Then they kind of got a spark, and it was like, ‘Oh crap, they’re in it. They’re in it still.’ I think we just locked in, and we had a couple stops, and time ran out.”
Asante, who transferred to UW from an FCS school, knew Portland State came to Laramie to battle. While the Cowboys came away with the win, Asante wasn't surprised to see Portland State battle until the last down.
“I felt like it was extremely important for me to make sure that the team knew about that importance,” Asante said about how motivated FCS teams are when playing FBS teams. “My last two years at Holy Cross, we were 2-0 against FBS opponents. … Coming from the other side, it’s a big game. You think about that all summer, and you think about that when you commit. They schedule those games years ahead, and you think about those games for a long time.
“They told me that, here, at Wyoming, sometimes we sleep on FCS teams. I think it just perfectly matched up after that Texas Tech game. We emphasized starting fast and getting on things early and trying to play a clean game. I think we could have played cleaner than we did. Making that emphasis all week, I think it helped us kind of stay away from that sleeper mentality.”
After home wins over Texas Tech and Portland State, the Cowboys will now shift their focus to No. 11-ranked Texas. UW's date with the Longhorns will be the team's first road game of the season.
“This game is part of the reason I came here, right?” Asante said. “Coach told me we were playing Texas at Texas. That’s pretty much as big as the stage gets. I think 115,000 people? I think that’s extremely exciting.
"... We’re just going to do what we do. It’s not really about who we’re playing. At the end of the day, it’s about how we play, and how we do it.”
