CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team looked like it might be on its way to a comfortable road win Sunday evening.
Fresno State had other ideas.
The Cowboys led by nine points with 3 minutes, 19 seconds remaining, but Fresno junior guard Isaiah Hill scored 10 points down the stretch to help cut the lead to a single possession on six different occasions late.
UW went 4 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 21 seconds to secure the 61-59 win over the Bulldogs at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.
“We’ve been in that situation time and time again,” second-year Cowboys coach Jeff Linder said. “That’s the way this league is. The margins are really thin. Luckily, there were a couple 3s Hill hit that were late in the shot clock and really deep.
“… Regardless of that – just as they have all year long – they responded the right way. They weren’t pointing the finger, it was just, ‘Alright, next play.’ We made those plays down the stretch.”
UW trailed for just 46 seconds Sunday, that came over two stretches during the first half. It pulled ahead for good on a Drake Jeffries 3-pointer with 7 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the opening half.
The Cowboys were never able to get comfortable despite the fact they rarely trailed. Fresno routinely trimmed the margin whenever it appeared UW was on the verge of pulling away.
The Cowboys have seen their fair share of close games over the past 10 days. Sunday’s win was UW’s fourth consecutive during that stretch, but those triumphs have come by 17 combined points.
Experience in close games could prove pivotal late in the season, Linder said.
“That’s why we played the nonconference schedule we did,” Linder said. “You wish you could be Gonzaga every now and then and be up 30 with about 4 minutes left and take a sigh of relief. That’s not the Mountain West.
“From top to bottom, there’s not a lot of difference between teams. We know that, and we know our preparation and our mentality is going to be our separator.”
The Cowboys limited Fresno State junior forward Orlando Robinson to 11 points on 4 of 17 shooting. Robinson – a 7-footer – entered the game averaging 19 points.
Sophomore Graham Ike and redshirt senior Hunter Thompson were both tasked with defending Robinson. Ike struggled with foul trouble, and spent the final 6 minutes, 54 seconds of the first half on the bench after picking up his second foul. He spent nearly 5 minutes on the bench in the second half after being whistled for his third foul.
Thompson, a Pine Bluffs product, played nearly 15 minutes, scoring six points. Ike finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.
“Graham and I took it personally because (Robinson) kind of whooped on us last year,” Thompson said of Robinson's 33-point, 13-rebound effort Jan. 4, 2021. “I took that personally. He’s a good player, but I wanted to get my revenge. Guarding Graham every day in practice has helped me with my post defense.
“It was a great team effort and a great collective effort to keep him 4 of 17.”
Redshirt senior guard Hunter Maldonado paced UW with 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Sophomore Brendan Wenzel added 12 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Drake Jeffries finished with a team-best nine boards.
The Cowboys (19-3 overall, 8-1 Mountain West) outrebounded Fresno State 46-28, including a 14-7 edge on the offensive glass.
UW hosts Utah State (15-9, 6-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. The Aggies have won their past five games. UW won the first meeting 71-69 in Logan, Utah.
WYOMING 61, FRESNO ST. 59
Wyoming: Oden 1-4 0-0 2, Ike 6-13 2-3 14, Jeffries 1-5 3-4 6, Wenzel 4-7 1-2 12, Maldonado 8-16 5-6 21, Thompson 2-7 0-0 6, DuSell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 22-55 11-15 61.
Fresno State: Robinson 4-17 3-6 11, Hill 10-17 2-4 25, Campbell 0-6 0-0 0, Colimerio 3-6 0-0 6, Holland 2-7 0-0 4, Valhola 1-1 0-0 2, Ballard 3-4 4-5 11, Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0, Stroud 0-1 0-0 0, Meah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-59 9-15 59.
Halftime: Wyoming 28-24. 3-pointers: UW 6-25 (Oden 0-2, Jeffries 1-5, Wenzel 3-6, Maldonado 0-3, Thompson 2-7, Dusell 0-2); FSU 4-20 (Robinson 0-3, Hill 3-9, Campbell 0-3, Colimerio 0-1, Holland 0-2, Ballard 1-1, Stroud 0-1). Rebounds: UW 46 (Jeffries 9); FSU 28 (Robinson 10). Assists: UW 10 (Maldonado 6), FSU 10 (Holland 3). Turnovers: UW 11 (Maldonado 4); FSU 2 (Robinson, Ballard). Steals: UW 0, FSU 4 (Four with 1). Blocks: UW 2 (Jeffries, Maldonado); FSU 3 (Robinson 2). Team fouls: UW 13, FSU 15.
Attendance: 6,017.