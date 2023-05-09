Coe-Kirkham, Kirby 2023 MW Championship JT4_5715.JPG

University of Wyoming’s Kirby Coe-Kirkham drives during the Mountain West men’s golf championships on Monday, April 29, 2023, at Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, AZ.

 Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos

LARAMIE — A very successful golf season for the University of Wyoming is not over yet.

The Cowboys were invited to play in the inaugural GOLFWEEK National Golf Invitational, which will be played May 18-21 at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Ariz.


