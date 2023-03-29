wte-20221125-spts-AndrewPeasley01

University of Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley drops back to pass against Fresno State on Nov. 25 in Fresno, Calif.

 Gary Kazanjian

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming football team kicked off the 2023 season with its first spring practice Tuesday afternoon at the Indoor Practice Facility.

Tuesday was the first of 15 practices for the Cowboys this spring. Returning players were joined by a new class of incoming transfers and high school freshmen as UW turned the page into a new season.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus