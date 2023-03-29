LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming football team kicked off the 2023 season with its first spring practice Tuesday afternoon at the Indoor Practice Facility.
Tuesday was the first of 15 practices for the Cowboys this spring. Returning players were joined by a new class of incoming transfers and high school freshmen as UW turned the page into a new season.
“It’s a fun day,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said after Tuesday’s practice. “It’s great to be out to practice. Our football team made some really good gains in the offseason.
“It’s always interesting. We had a debriefing with our strength and conditioning staff, and we went through the gains and all the physical attributes and measurements, but a lot of times, there’s a difference between what’s going on in the weight room and how our guys are going to translate that to the grass. I was encouraged by some of the things that we saw.”
Bohl, who’s entering his 10th season at UW, rotated three different quarterbacks during the opening practice, including returning starter Andrew Peasley. Sophomore quarterback Evan Svoboda caught Bohl’s eye during his practice reps, along with running back Harrison Waylee, who transferred to UW from Northern Illinois this winter.
“Overall, it was a good first day, but we have a whole lot more to go,” Bohl said.
Peasley threw for 1,574 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games last season. He finished with a 52.4% competition rate on 275 attempts.
Jayden Clemons backed up Peasley for the majority of the year and helped UW win the Bronze Boot against Colorado State after Peasley left the game with a concussion. One week later, Clemons threw three interceptions during a 20-17 home loss to Boise State.
The backup quarterback position will be up for grabs this spring and summer, Bohl said.
“At the quarterback position, we have to have continual progress there,” Bohl said. “Also, just to see Andrew take another step as far as mastering our offense. Last year, a lot of things were new. He’s a bright guy, but it was his first year. I think we really need to zero in on who a backup is. That’s going to be really up in the air.”
UW will play seven home games this season, including four in the month of September. The Cowboys will open the season hosting Texas Tech on Sept. 2, and will also play Portland State and Appalachian State at home and Texas on the road during the nonconference portion of the season.
The Cowboys will start Mountain West play with consecutive home games against New Mexico and Fresno State before traveling to Colorado Springs to face Air Force in mid-October. UW’s lone bye week will come after its matchup with the Falcons.
The final stretch of the season will be a big test for the Cowboys. UW will play at Boise State, UNLV and Nevada, and will host rival Colorado State and Hawaii in the final five weeks of the season.
“I think it’s very competitive,” Bohl said about this year’s schedule. “I’m excited for our home schedule, and I think our fans will be. I’m also excited about seven home games. I think that’s good.”
The Cowboys will practice Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for the next four weeks. The spring season will conclude with UW’s annual spring game at 2 p.m. April 29 at War Memorial Stadium.
All spring practices are closed to the public. The spring game is open and free to attend.
Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.