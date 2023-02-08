NCAA Men's Basketball: Wyoming vs Colorado State

University of Wyoming sophomore guard Noah Reynolds tries to get past a Colorado State defender during the Cowboys’ 58-57 victory over Colorado State on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Arena-Auditorium.

LARAMIE — As if this season couldn’t get any worse, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team will be without leading scorer Noah Reynolds the rest of the season.

Reynolds, a left-handed guard from Peoria, Illinois, will be shut down for the rest of the year after suffering a concussion in a 84-64 loss to San Jose State last weekend in California. It was Reynolds’ second concussion of the season and his third in the past six months, UW coach Jeff Linder said.


