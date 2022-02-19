LARAMIE – A loss at New Mexico on Tuesday dropped the University of Wyoming out of first place in the Mountain West, but the Cowboys will be as much in the conference title hunt as anyone if they can bounce back this afternoon.
UW sits just a half-game back of Boise State entering today’s matchup with Air Force, which will tip off at 2 p.m. at Arena-Auditorium.
The Falcons are firmly entrenched near the bottom of the conference standings amid a six-game losing streak, but the No. 22-ranked Pokes won’t be looking past their next opponent – especially given the result the last time they met. UW required a buzzer-beater by senior guard Hunter Maldonado to escape with a 63-61 win at Air Force on Jan. 28.
“The sky isn’t falling,” UW coach Jeff Linder said Thursday. “We didn’t go from being a top 25 team to being a team that can’t win another game, but our guys do know they have to respond the right way. Air Force is a team that gave us all they could handle at their place, with Maldo hitting the shot at the buzzer to win it.
“They’re a tough guard. We at least have one more day to try and prepare, but you can also trick yourself and really screw yourself up if you overdo it.”
Prior to the last meeting, Linder emphasized how difficult it is to prepare for Air Force, given how different they play from most teams.
The Falcons run the Princeton offense, which emphasizes motion, screens and backdoor cuts, while playing at the 15th-slowest pace in college basketball. On the defensive end, they utilize a hybrid zone concept that can cause trouble for opponents that haven’t seen it before. According to KenPom.com, Air Force has the second-highest defensive turnover percentage in the MW.
UW allowed the Falcons to shoot over 75% on 2-point attempts during their previous meeting, while being held to 12.7 points below its season average. Having gone up against the Falcons less than a month ago, however, the Cowboys have a sense of comfort heading into today’s matchup.
“It’s huge,” senior guard Drake Jeffries said. “We call it the Air Force audition, because coaches are looking at who can guard the Princeton offense the best. Who isn’t going to get back cut, and who is going to do their job every possession?
“It’s good to have seen them just a little bit ago. Air Force is always a hard scout, but it’s good for us that we already have one under our belt.”
The more experience players have against a team like Air Force, the better they’re going to be, sophomore guard Xavier DuSell said.
“They aren’t going to change,” he said. “They’re just going to keep coming at you all night. Guarding the type of actions they’re going to give us, and knowing the type of effort you have to give out the whole game to succeed, that just comes with experience.”
Senior guard AJ Walker led the way for the Falcons offensively in their last game against UW, scoring 18 points and knocking down two 3s in the final 80 seconds to keep his team in the contest. His play on defense warrants plenty of attention, as well.
“He’s a really good player and he just continues to get better,” Linder said. “What he does defensively, he’s really tough and has really good hands. With what they’re doing in the ball screen coverages, he gets put on the post a lot and does a really good job fighting with his feet.
“He’s kind of one of those old school guys. Guys nowadays, they just don’t play as much, to where they understand how to slap that ball in the pick ups. He’s really good when you’re picking that ball up of slapping it out of your hands. He’s the guy that makes them go.”
‘Don’t take the bait’
While the Cowboys were able to walk away with a victory, sophomore forward Graham Ike – who ranks second in the conference with 20.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game – didn’t have his best showing against Air Force last month. Limited to just 22 minutes on the court due to foul trouble, Ike finished with a season-low 10 points in the win.
Linder notes several of these fouls came as a result of flops by the Falcons, something his standout big man will have to account for today.
“There were a lot of offensive fouls,” Linder said. “I’m not sure I agree with all of them, but those are some of the things he has to adjust to. That’s how they’re going to try to guard him, is by flopping around. If you watch any game they play, with Nikc Jackson, all he does is flop around.
“He snaps his head back, gets underneath guys and just falls down. That’s the only way he can guard him is by flopping, so hopefully we don’t take the bait on that.”
Elite company
With the Cowboys in the thick of the MW title hunt after being picked to finish tied for eighth in the league’s preseason poll, UW’s coach has been recognized among the best in the country.
Linder is one of 15 coaches on the Naismith coach of the year late season watch list, which was announced Friday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Texas Tech’s Mark Adams, Kentucky’s John Calipari, Providence’s Ed Cooley, Baylor’s Scott Drew, Gonzaga’s Mark Few, Wake Forest’s Steve Forbes, Wisconsin’s Greg Gard, Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd, Davidson’s Bob McKillop, Murray State’s Matt McMahon, Auburn’s Bruce Pearl and Houston’s Kelvin Sampson also made the cut.
The Pokes are currently No. 22 in both the Associated Press and coaches polls. At 21-4 overall and 10-2 in conference play, they are 35th in the most recent NET rankings.
UW is a perfect 11-0 at home this season.
By the numbers
Similar to the last meeting, UW holds a substantial advantage over Air Force from an analytics perspective. The Cowboys are 27th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 79th in adjusted defensive efficiency, with the Falcons ranking 295th and 187th, respectively, in the two categories.
UW is also eighth in 2-point shooting and 10th in 3-point defense, which could have a significant impact due to Air Force’s tendencies. The Falcons are 303rd at defending 2-point shots, while 3-pointers account for 38.3% of their offense – the second-most in the MW.