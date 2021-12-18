LARAMIE – If the University of Wyoming is going to close out its season on a high note, it will have to find a way to contain perhaps the most explosive offense it has seen all season.
Kent State enters the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl coming off a rough loss to Northern Illinois in the Mid-American Conference championship game, but the Golden Flashes’ potential – particularly on the offensive side of the ball – isn’t something to be overlooked.
They led the MAC during conference play with averages of 38.5 points and 512.9 yards per game, while posting a 6-2 league record. They also scored 48 points or more on four different occasions.
Kent State’s fast-paced attack, with its 975 plays this season being the fourth-most in the country, is no secret. As such, Cowboys coach Craig Bohl knows it will be a team effort to get the Golden Flashes out of their comfort zone.
“What’s going to be important for us to do is stay on the field offensively,” Bohl said. “They try to (play as fast as anyone). That can be a double-edged sword. If we can come up with some three-and-outs, that really flips the time of possession.
“We’ll need to stay on the field offensively with some drives and explosive plays, and then we’re going to need to limit them defensively. Make sure we don’t have substitution errors and that we have guys that are fresh and ready to go. We’ve worked hard as far as our rotations.”
While uptempo offenses are typically synonymous with pass-heavy attacks, Kent State doesn’t fit this bill.
The Golden Flashes led the MAC with 252.3 rushing yards per game during league play, while their 26 touchdowns on the ground were seven more than the three teams tied for second. Marquez Cooper has been the workhorse of the backfield, rushing for 1,080 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year, but Xavier Williams has been a big-play threat as well, compiling 812 rushing yards and three scores with an average of 6.5 yards per carry.
“They’re a good team,” UW senior linebacker Chad Muma said. “They played (Northern Illinois in the MAC championship) and they did some good things ... I know they have some good players, and you can see on the highlights that they have a really good running back with good speed. It’s going to be a fun one.”
As talented as these two backs are, however, senior quarterback Dustin Crum has driven the Kent State offense.
Crum has thrown for 2,922 yards and 16 touchdowns with just six interceptions, while completing 64.2% of his passes. He’s also rushed for 633 yards and 11 touchdowns, the latter of which is tied for fourth in the MAC.
“He runs well, but he’s a tough runner with vision,” Bohl said. “He’s not going to fake slide or run out of bounds, he’s a competitive quarterback and we’re going to need to have an answer for him. He’s the straw that stirs their drink, and he makes a lot of plays for them.”
Short-handed in the secondary
With nickelback Keyon Blankenbaker entering the transfer portal a couple weeks ago, the Cowboys were already going to be short-handed in the secondary. Bohl confirmed Thursday the Pokes will be without another senior defensive back for the bowl game, with safety Esaias Gandy – who has been hindered by shoulder/neck stingers for the past month – being ruled out.
These absences will likely mean an increase in playing time for sophomore Keonte Glinton and redshirt freshman Isaac White.
Taking the blame
After stating Mountain West title goals in the offseason and getting off to their first 4-0 start this century, the Cowboys lost six of their final eight games of the regular-season – needing an upset win over MW champion Utah State to sneak into a bowl game.
When asked about his team falling well short of expectations this year, Bohl directed the blame inward.
“That’s the million dollar question, and for me to have an encompassing answer would be like being a politician in Washington D.C. right now,” Bohl said. “I think at times our players maybe didn’t recognize that just because you have experience, doesn’t mean you don’t have to keep your sword sharp and go into each game with a competitive mentality. That falls on the head coach. There’s blood on my hands.
“When I saw a meltdown like we had against Hawaii, why did that occur when you have an experienced team? Even though they’re experienced, I probably failed to recognize they’re still in college. Our plan as far as being able to attack and execute was off.
“When I see three phases of a team not performing, that’s not scheme, that’s mentality coming into the game … I’m an experienced football coach but I’m still growing, and I have to do better.”
Going out on top
Despite all the disappointment of the 2021 season, UW still has an opportunity to finish the year on a positive note.
For super seniors like defensive end Garrett Crall who will be playing their final game in the brown and gold Tuesday, the opportunity to win a trophy and give the program momentum heading into the offseason gives them plenty to play for as they head to Boise, Idaho.
“I think that’s the thing for me,” Crall said. “My time is coming up here. I’ve built a lot of relationships, and tried to be the best leader and captain I could be – leading by example and also with words …
“You always talk about wanting to leave someplace better than you found it, and I think that’s something I can do. Have a great time in bowl prep, finish with a win and help these guys have a positive note going into the offseason.”