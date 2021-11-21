LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team knocked off a Pac-12 opponent on its home court Thursday, but the Cowboys’ toughest test of their first road trip of the season might be yet to come.
UW will head to Phoenix on Monday for a showdown with a Grand Canyon team that is off to a 3-0 start and coming off its first Division I NCAA Tournament appearance.
The Pokes have plenty of momentum on their side, as well, though, after improving to 3-0 with a 77-72 overtime win over Washington.
“It’s just one game, (but) it was a good test for us,” UW coach Jeff Linder said after Thursday night’s win. “It’s like going on the road to play a good Mountain West team, so for us to come in here and do that, it shows that we’re continuing to build the good habits to hopefully be a good team when it’s all said and done.”
Washington marked the third consecutive opponent Wyoming has held below 35% shooting, as UW out-rebounded the Huskies 47-45 – despite sophomore forward Graham Ike being limited down the stretch due to foul trouble. The Cowboys will be hoping this defensive prowess carries over to Monday, with GCU averaging 76.7 points per game on 48.5% shooting.
While the Pokes’ lockdown defense has spurred optimism, there were areas for improvement that emerged in Seattle. In particular, they turned the ball over a season-high 17 times, while going 20-of-32 at the foul line.
“Each game presents its own challenges,” Linder said. “It’s never going to be a perfect game. We knew their pressure could cause us some problems. Now, did we need to turn it over 17 times? No, but I also knew coming into the game that we were one of the top 10 teams in the country at not turning the ball over.”
Ike and senior guard Hunter Maldonado were able to utilize a size advantage against Washington, combining for 50 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Pokes to victory. The duo is averaging 42.7 points and 15 rebounds through three games.
As dominant as these two have been, though, the Cowboys have also displayed their depth. All five starters have scored in double figures at least once, with sophomore guard Xavier DuSell establishing himself as a defensive stopper in his first season as a regular starter.
“My guys understand that my game plan going into each game is going to be different,” Linder said. “It might be calling for X to be coming off ball screens one game because of the coverages, and it might mean we’re just going to pound the ball inside to Graham and Maldo. We knew we had an advantage inside with those two guys (against Washington), and we took advantage of that.”
Monday’s tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at GCU Arena. After that, the Cowboys will return home to face Hastings College on Friday.