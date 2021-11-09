The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team recorded a five-win turnaround in a shortened 2020-21 season, despite playing eight fewer games than it did the previous year.
Imagine what the Cowboys can accomplish after finally having a true offseason under second-year coach Jeff Linder.
Linder arrived in Laramie shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled March Madness, and brought a newfound sense of positivity with him from Northern Colorado.
That’s not to say there weren’t setbacks, such as a pair of four-game skids during Mountain West play. But when healthy, the Pokes displayed an ability to compete with quality opponents – evidenced by their road win over an Oregon State team that went on to reach the Elite Eight, as well as a 5-1 stretch leading up to their 69-66 loss to MW champion San Diego State in the conference tournament quarterfinals.
If UW is able to keep its key players off the injured list, senior guard Hunter Maldonado thinks the potential is limitless for this year’s group.
“The sky is the limit if we stay healthy and stay on the same page,” Maldonado said. “Building on the habits we made throughout the summer has put us in a position to win games. At the end of the day, opportunity is all you can ask for.”
As expected with a respected offensive mind like Linder at the helm, the Cowboys’ greatest strength last season was their ability to light up the scoreboard – and they have little doubt that will translate over to this year. UW led the Mountain West with 76.6 points per game, while ranking 12th nationally with 10 made 3-pointers per contest.
Defense was a different story.
The Cowboys ranked 301st in the country in defensive efficiency, according to the KenPom ratings, with their 75.5 points allowed per game putting them second-to-last in the conference in scoring defense.
Linder acknowledges that improving defensively will be paramount in terms of the Pokes’ ability to compete in the MW.
“Defensively is where we have to take a big step forward in order to compete in the top half of the league,” Linder said. “That's something we've been working on, and hopefully we'll continue to get better as the season goes on.”
The Cowboys were one of the youngest teams in the country last season – something that isn’t going to change in the immediate future, with college athletes being granted an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. However, this youth hardly means the Pokes will be inexperienced.
Several players – such as now-sophomores Graham Ike and Xavier DuSell – got valuable playing time last season, and even emerged as vital contributors. Ike averaged 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12 games after returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee he suffered in high school. DuSell averaged 9.7 points in 25 games, shooting 50% from the field and 46% from long range.
The development of these two is a prime example of what UW assistant coach Ken Deweese believes is the “next step” for the Cowboys.
“I think the next step is what you'd expect the next step to be – just experiencing growth,” Deweese said. “Guys that were playing as 18-year-olds last year, and even guys that were sophomores and juniors that weren't extremely experienced, now those guys are growing up a little bit. You have significantly more experience under your belts. You took some lumps, but you also had some success in some places where you might've not been thought to have some success.
“I think that next step is just that. Just getting older, wiser, stronger, tougher and a little more callused in terms of the challenges. And then from a basketball standpoint, we have to get better defensively and we have to get better rebounding. If we can do those two things, you give yourself a chance to win a lot more basketball games.”
While the Cowboys return nine players that saw the court last season, they do have one significant hole to fill, with starting point guard and leading scorer Marcus Williams transferring to Texas A&M.
UW has several options poised to help the Pokes make up for this loss, starting with senior Hunter Maldonado. The versatile inside-out threat led the team in rebounds and assists last season, and is Wyoming's top returning scorer with 12.5 points per game.
Sophomore Deng Dut – a junior college All-American and the Region 18 player of the year last season at College of Southern Idaho — is another potential playmaker, with DuSell also spending more time handling the ball than previously.
Despite UW’s turnaround last season, as its returning pieces, the Pokes were picked to finish tied for eighth in the MW’s preseason media poll.
The Cowboys don’t necessarily agree with this prediction, but they also aren’t reading too much into it. In a MW field that is competitive as it’s been in recent memory, Linder knows his team has plenty of work ahead.
“I don't know how much our players look at it, and I guess we could tell our players, but our guys know we can compete with anybody,” Linder said. “But also too, it can't be, would've, should've could've. You can't hope. As I tell them all the time, hope isn't a strategy. We just come out every day and try to get better one day at a time.
“We have enough talent to where we can beat anybody in the league, but also, if we're not right, we can lose to anybody in the league ... There's a lot of parity from the top to the bottom, so if you aren't ready to go and aren't ready to put in the work that's required to be a really good team in this league, you're going to get smacked in the face.”