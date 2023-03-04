LARAMIE — Sundance Wicks sees no reason for the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team to stop its path of destruction against some of the top teams in the Mountain West.
Wicks, who’s in his third year as an assistant coach on the Cowboys’ bench, filled in for head coach Jeff Linder during Thursday’s news conference. Linder was in Colorado spending time with his ill father and may or may not be in attendance for UW’s final regular season game this weekend, according to UW.
Two of the Cowboys strongest wins of the season have come over their past five games. UW put a big dent in New Mexico’s hopes for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament with a 70-56 win Feb. 14 in Albuquerque before upsetting visiting Nevada 80-71 on Monday at the Arena-Auditorium.
Sandwiched between those wins were disappointing losses to Air Force and Utah State at home and a 13-point road loss to Colorado State in Fort Collins.
Despite the up-and-down play from the Cowboys, Wicks believes the team found its stride in February. UW is down to just eight scholarship players, with Graham Ike (right foot) and Noah Reynolds (concussions) both out for the season because of injuries and transfers Max Agbonkpolo, Ethan Anderson and Jake Kyman left the team last month.
Even with the rollercoaster ride this season has been thus far, Wicks is confident the players left in the locker room are starting to click at the perfect time.
“I’d like to have wins early, I’d like to have wins in the middle and I’d like to have wins late, but if you were to ask me to pick some wins, I’d like to pick some wins late,” Wicks said. “You want to finish strong. That’s how you build going forward. If you’re playing your best basketball in March, that’s what you want.
“This team, going through all of this, we’ve finally found stability over these last five or six games where we have a consistent roster and consistent human beings and consistent accountability and we go forward with that. Now, everybody has a better understanding of who they are in this scheme with their roles. Now you’re playing really good basketball against really good teams going into March. With that being said, anything can happen. There’s a lot of opportunities in March, that’s why we love the madness.”
The Cowboys (9-20 overall, 4-13 Mountain West) nearly beat SDSU (23-6, 14-3) in the first matchup at home in January, but couldn’t hang onto a late lead and lost 80-75 in Laramie. The Aztecs have won 11 of their last 14 games since, rising to No. 18 in the national polls.
“They’re the best team in the Mountain West, man,” Wicks said. “It’s proven year in and year out. They’re the best defensive team in the league, they have the best defensive field goal percentage, they have the best defensive 3-pointer field goal percentage, their whole team is 42% from the field and 39% from three.”
“They like to get in rock fights and backyard alley fights. Going to their place on senior night in Viejas (Arena) for them to win the conference outright, that’s the mountain to climb. It’s going to be a great opportunity for our guys.”
The Aztecs are guaranteed at least a share of the MW regular season title going into this weekend’s matchup. SDSU is a game ahead of Boise State but a loss to the Cowboys and a win from the Broncos would put the teams in a tie at the top of the conference standings.
Wicks isn’t prioritizing SDSU’s regular-season title hopes. His plan is to get his guys ready for another dog fight just four days before the MW conference tournament starts in Las Vegas.
“It’s never going to hurt you, to be honest with you, to go play a really good team right before you get in the conference tournament,” Wicks said. “If you play in the conference tournament and you end up seeing them again, they’re fresh in your mind. To be the man, you have to beat the man. That’s some Ric Flair stuff right there.”
The Cowboys sit in last place of the conference standings and will lock up the No. 11 seed in the MW tournament with a loss at SDSU or a Colorado State win this weekend. The Rams hosted New Mexico at 9 p.m. Friday in Fort Collins.
The tape from SDSU and UW’s first matchup hasn’t been much help for Wicks and the rest of his staff during preparations this week. The Cowboys had almost an entirely different lineup in the January meeting, with Anderson and Agbonkpolo both starting and playing 36 and 28 minutes, respectively. Kyman added 10 minutes off the bench.
Starting forward Hunter Thompson also missed the first matchup with mononucleosis, but will be back in the lineup for his final regular season game in a Cowboys uniform.
“You go back and look at the tape, we had to scheme them without Hunter Thompson,” Wicks said. “We had Jeremiah Oden playing the five. Our entire scheme was completely different than how we’re going to attack them this game. Their entire scheme has to change, too.
“... Now that we have Thompson back and we’re playing Caden Powell and Nate Barnhart and we have more size with them, it’s always going to be a physical match with those guys and it’s always going to be a back alley fight, but I just think the scheme of this game will be completely different with how we approach it and how they approach it.”
The Aztecs go into the weekend with the No. 2 scoring defense in the MW, allowing an average of 64.9 points per game. The Cowboys exposed SDSU’s defense in the first matchup, shooting 58% from the field and 6% from 3-point range in the five-point loss.
“It was a good night for us, and I think that’s what you have to do to beat San Diego State,” Wicks said. “You have to have a good night offensively. You have to have one of those nights where you’re hitting shots. You have to have a night where (Xavier DuSell) steps up and (Jeremiah Oden) steps up like he did against Nevada. That’s just part of the recipe for winning.”
The Aztecs are coming off their first loss since January, a 66-60 loss to Boise State on Tuesday in Idaho. SDSU will host the Cowboys at 8 p.m. Saturday in California.