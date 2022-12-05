University of Wyoming sophomore wide receiver Joshua Cobbs, center, attempts to catch a pass despite pressure from Boise State senior JL Skinner during the Cowboys' 20-17 loss Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
University of Wyoming cornerback Cam Stone intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown during the Cowboys’ 27-14 victory at New Mexico on Oct. 8 at University Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M.
LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming football roster has shrunk by at least four players on opening day of the college football transfer portal.
The transfer portal officially opened Monday morning. Running back Titus Swen was the first player to announce his plans of entering the portal after being dismissed from the program last week for violating team rules.
Joining Swen in the portal were wide receiver Joshua Cobbs, defensive lineman Oluwaseyi Omotosho and cornerback Cameron Stone. All four players announced their plans to transfer on Twitter.
"Every school is facing this," UW athletic director Tom Burman said during a news conference Monday. "The quarterback at Notre Dame just put his name in the transfer portal. We are going to experience, every year, a transition in our roster. Both coming in and going out.
"What we have to get really good at is making sure we have a core contingent of players that we build around and then use the portal to our benefit to fill in spots here and there. It makes prepping different, but, in some ways, I like knowing that if the kid is going to leave, lets do it now and see who else can step up and play well in the bowl game because that helps us for next year."
Swen was the Cowboys' leading rusher. He finished the regular season with 1,039 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 207 attempts. He had a career-high 212 yards in a 20-17 home loss to Boise State last month.
Stone was the Cowboys' No. 1 cornerback and was named an all-conference honorable mention last week by the Mountain West. Stone was tied for No. 1 in the MW with 12 pass deflections to go along with 10 pass breakups and two interceptions during the regular season.
Cobbs led the Cowboys in receiving with 407 yards on 35 catches and two touchdowns. For the second year in a row, UW's top receiver hit the transfer portal after the conclusion of the regular season. Last winter, Isaiah Neyor transferred to Texas.
Omothosho was seventh on the team in tackles with 46 to go along with 6½ sacks and a forced fumble. The sophomore enters the portal with three years of eligibility left.
"I don't know if the transfer portal is going to ruin college football or make it better," said quarterback Andrew Peasley, who transferred to UW from Utah State last year. "But it's hard for players to find the perfect spot, in my opinion.
"I hope the best for all of them. I think that they're all great players and I think they will all find good spots."
Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22