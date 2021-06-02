LARAMIE — University of Wyoming redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean Chambers, who broke his leg on the third play from scrimmage in the 2020 season, has been named the Cowboys starting quarterback following spring practice.
Chambers is one of 21 starters returning from the 2020 Cowboys, who finished their abbreviated season with a 2-4 record. The team released a two-deep depth chart Wednesday morning following spring practice, which ended May 8.
“This spring it was encouraging to see the development of a lot of players, who have been able to take advantage of our strength and conditioning program,” UW coach Craig Bohl said in a statement. “Last fall was a trying season, but there were some positive things that came out of the fall. We had a number of younger players who were able to gain some maturity by playing more than they may have otherwise.
“We are really pleased coming out of spring with the depth in our program. We’re much deeper than what we’ve been since I’ve been our head coach. That depth is going to be important as we get into a rigorous season.”
Chambers has missed significant time over his three seasons in Laramie due to a trio of season-ending injuries. He is 8-3 as UW’s primary quarterback, however, and was effective in the 2021 spring game under new offensive coordinator Tim Polasek, completing 8 of 13 passes for 172 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He entered the last two falls as the team's starting quarterback.
Listed behind Chambers at quarterback is redshirt freshman Levi Williams, who saw nearly all of the meaningful snaps following Chambers’ injury in the season opener at Nevada. Williams started five games in 2020 and completed 49.6% of his passes for 877 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He also excelled in in the spring game, throwing for 132 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Freshman walk-on quarterback Hank Gibbs, who Bohl praised throughout the spring, has been put on scholarship.
In addition to the quarterback spot, all eyes were on redshirt sophomore linebacker Chuck Hicks and redshirt freshman Easton Gibbs during the spring, as the two were locked in a spirited battle for the weakside linebacker spot. Hicks is listed as the starter, though Bohl has suggested both will see significant playing time in the fall.
Also of note on the depth chart is that none of the players who opted out of the 2020 season are currently listed as starters. Redshirt sophomore defensive end Solomon Byrd, a freshman All-American in 2019, opted out last season and is listed behind redshirt freshman DeVonne Harris. Redshirt sophomore safety Rome Weber, another opt-out, started 12 games in 2020 but is listed behind redshirt senior Braden Smith on the depth chart. Smith started all six games last season.
Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Mario Mora, who started seven games in 2019 but sat out last season, is no longer with the team, UW said. Freshman fullback Xavier Ellis, redshirt freshman defensive end Alonzo Hall, redshirt freshman receiver Chris Ndushabandi, redshirt freshman safety Keshaun Taylor and redshirt junior Davon Wells-Ross are no longer part of the program as well.
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Victor Jones has rejoined the Cowboys after being suspended indefinitely last season for a violation of team rules.
Redshirt senior offensive tackle Alonzo Velazquez missed the entire 2020 season with a torn labrum but has regained his starting spot as left tackle. UW’s offensive line features eight players who have started a combined 145 career games.
Also loaded with depth is the running back room, where redshirt junior and two-time All-Mountain West selection Xazavian Valladay is listed as starter, with graduate transfer Trey Smith (488 yards in 2020) behind him. Sophomore Titus Swen, a 2020 opt-out, is not on the two-deep depth chart but had 155 total yards in the spring game.
Below is the full two-deep depth chart (starters in bold):
Offense
Quarterback:
Sean Chambers, redshirt sophomore
Levi Williams, redshirt freshman
Running back:
Xazavian Valladay, redshirt junior
Trey Smith, graduate student
Fullback:
Parker Christensen, redshirt freshman
Caleb Driskell, freshman
Wide receiver:
Isaiah Neyor, redshirt freshman
Ayden Eberhardt, redshirt senior
Joshua Cobbs, redshirt freshman
Devin Jennings, redshirt freshman
Tight end:
Treyton Welch, sophomore
Colin O’Brien, sophomore
Left tackle:
Alonzo Velazquez, redshirt senior
Rudy Stofer, redshirt junior
Left guard:
Eric Abojei, redshirt junior
Zach Watts, sophomore
Center:
Keegan Cryder, redshirt junior
Latrell Bible, redshirt freshman
Right guard:
Logan Harris, senior
Nofoafia Tulafono, freshman
Right tackle:
Frank Crum, redshirt sophomore
Mana Taimani, freshman
Defense
Defensive end:
Garrett Crall, redshirt senior
DeVonne Harris, redshirt freshman
Solomon Byrd, redshirt sophomore
Teagan Liufau, sophomore
Defensive tackle:
Ravontae Holt, redshirt junior
Cole Godbout, redshirt sophomore
Gavin Meyer, freshman
Jordan Bertagnole, redshirt freshman
Middle linebacker:
Chad Muma, junior
Read Sunn, freshman
Weakside linebacker:
Chuck Hicks, redshirt sophomore
Easton Gibbs, redshirt sophomore
Nickel/strongside linebacker:
Keyon Blankenbaker, redshirt junior
Keonte Glinton, redshirt freshman
Cornerback:
Azizi Hearn, redshirt junior
C.J. Coldon, redshirt sophomore
Xavier Carter, freshman
Cameron Stone, freshman
Strong safety:
Braden Smith, redshirt senior
Rome Weber, redshirt sophomore
Free safety:
Esaias Gandy, senior
Miles Williams, junior
Kicker:
John Hoyland, freshman
Luke Glassock, redshirt freshman
Kickoffs:
John Hoyland, freshman
Punter:
Ralph Fawaz, freshman
Long snapper:
Read Sunn, freshman
Punt returner:
Ayden Eberhardt, redshirt senior
Kickoff return:
Xazavian Valladay, redshirt junior and Joshua Cobbs, freshman