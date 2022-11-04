LARAMIE – Going into this weekend’s bye, the University of Wyoming football team is 32nd in the Football Bowl Subdivision in rushing offense.
The Cowboys (6-3 overall, 4-1 Mountain West) are averaging 190 yards on the ground per game. That number has seen a steep increase over the past two games, with UW totaling 695 yards combined in wins against Utah State and Hawaii.
Redshirt freshman D.Q. James has played the biggest role over the last two weeks, rushing for 299 yards combined against the Aggies and Rainbow Warriors. James had a team-high 179 yards against Hawaii last weekend after starter Titus Swen went into concussion protocol early in the first quarter.
James was recognized for his efforts in Honolulu. The Lancaster, Texas, native was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award weekly honorable mention list this week. The award honors the nation’s top rushing performances each week for athletes born or playing in the state of Texas.
“The key has been putting him in good situations,” UW running backs coach Gordie Haug said. “We want him doing stuff he’s comfortable with and to continue to grow as a player in all aspects of the run game, and that’s something he’s doing a great job with.
“He wants to learn, and he’s eager and he wants to compete. That’s the best part about him – he wants to be the best player he can be.”
Competition breeds success
Haug has been coaching running backs at UW since 2018. He said he believes the uptick in rushing success is partially due to the high level of competition inside the Cowboys’ running backs room.
In UW’s 27-20 win over Hawaii last weekend, four running backs combined for 292 yards on 28 carries and one touchdown. Dawaiian McNeely broke off a huge 61-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to help put away the Rainbow Warriors. Joey Braasch also saw five carries for 18 yards.
The running game hasn’t just centered around the running backs, though. Quarterback Andrew Peasley added 14 carries for 71 yards and two scores on the ground.
“The competition is always going to be there,” Haug said. “To be able to have four capable backs go in and be able to take over a game in whatever realms it needs to be is huge. But the competition is key.
“They feed off of each other and support each other. That is what enables them to go out there and make plays.”
The Cowboys averaged 8.3 yards per carry against Hawaii last weekend. Having the ability to break off a big run at any given moment is something UW relies on to keep the opposing defense off balance, Haug said.
“Those big runs are huge,” Haug said. “A lot of those 10-yard runs or explosive plays we had, we were untouched up until 10 yards. Our offensive staff and offensive coordinator is calling the right plays. To be able to get a 10-yard run where you’re not getting touched until 10 yards out, you’re going to be all right doing that.”
UW is No. 2 in the Mountain West in rushing yards, behind an Air Force offense that has just 28 pass completions on the season. Swen is No. 6 in the conference in rushing yards with 75.4 per game, and is expected to clear concussion protocol before next weekend’s rivalry game against Colorado State in Fort Collins.
Credit to the O-line
Haug credits the offense line for the Cowboys’ rushing success the past few weeks. Despite having a couple starters miss time because of injury, the offensive line has been one of the most consistent groups for UW over the last month.
“That group is the reason we’re so successful right now,” Haug said. “Along with our quarterback, Andrew Peasley, without how they’re playing or how the quarterback is playing, none of this is possible.
“That O-line continues to grow and get better, and there is a lot of trust in those guys. There’s still a lot of room to grow, but that’s what they strive to do every single practice, and it’s happening. It’s fun to see.”
The Cowboys have finished second in the MW in rushing offense in each of the past three seasons, and are on pace to do the same again this year. Outside of the offensive line, fullback Caleb Driskell and tight ends Parker Christensen and Treyton Welch deserve a lot of credit for their work in the trenches, Haug said.
“If you take a look at the film closely, those tight ends, as well as the whole O-line, are moving people,” Haug said. “Taking care of the edges is really important, and Caleb, Parker and Treyton have done a great job there.”
Driskell’s name never shows up in the box scores, but he plays a key role as the lead-blocker in the running game. Driskell played linebacker at Thunder Basin High in Gillette before committing to UW as a fullback.
“Driskell is what we want this team to be,” Haug said. “He’s downhill and physical, and his attitude and the type of kid he is really shows up. He does a great job.”
Zach Watts is in his first season starting at left guard for the Cowboys. The redshirt junior gives the credit for UW’s running success to the team’s running backs.
“We just want to get things started to give our playmakers the chance to make plays,” Watts said. “Obviously, D.Q., Titus, Dawaiian and Joey have all taken advantage of that.
“We just want to get things started, but we don’t look for credit or acknowledgement. As long as we get the win, that’s all our group really cares about.”
‘Believing in the system’
Regardless of who gets the credit, UW has established itself as one of the best rushing offenses in the country. Opposing defenses, like Hawaii, have started loading the box and daring the Cowboys to throw, but that strategy was exposed by UW’s ability to break long runs both outside and straight up the middle.
For Haug, all he cares about is continuing to execute on all cylinders on Saturdays.
“It’s just been about believing in the system and believing in the O-line, tight ends and fullbacks and everybody that’s involved in it,” Haug said. “They all come to work every day and continue to grow and get better. There’s full confidence in the running back room, and there’s full confidence that the O-line, tight ends and fullbacks can move people.
“You look at that Hawaii game, there were opportunities where our running backs were up at the third level at the cornerbacks and safeties untouched. That’s a big situation, and that’s where we have to do our job to make that last hitter miss.”
The Cowboys will enjoy a bye this weekend before battling Colorado State for the Bronze Boot on Nov. 12 in Fort Collins. Going into this weekend, the Rams are No. 8 in the MW in rush defense, with 163.8 yards allowed per game.
CSU (2-6, 2-2) plays San Jose State (5-2, 3-1) this weekend in California.