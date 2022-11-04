LARAMIE – Going into this weekend’s bye, the University of Wyoming football team is 32nd in the Football Bowl Subdivision in rushing offense.

The Cowboys (6-3 overall, 4-1 Mountain West) are averaging 190 yards on the ground per game. That number has seen a steep increase over the past two games, with UW totaling 695 yards combined in wins against Utah State and Hawaii.

Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

