AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Wyoming's offensive line showed that it could hang with Texas' defensive front Saturday night in Austin.
The group allowed just one sack to the Longhorns, and led the way for Northern Illinois transfer Harrison Waylee to rush for 113 yards on 18 carries in his UW debut. Waylee averaged 6.1 yards per carry, including a 62-yard touchdown run that saw him outrun a handful of Texas' defensive backs.
“We knew that was really going to be our only hope,” UW coach Craig Bohl said about winning in the trenches. “We tried to muddy the waters up."
The Cowboys went into the fourth quarter tied 10-10 with the No. 4-ranked Longhorns. Texas was able to pull away with three consecutive touchdowns in the final 15 minutes, but UW's offensive line held up against the Longhorns all night.
“They definitely held their own, and more,” wide receiver Wyatt Wieland said. “Those were some big dudes. (T'Vondre Sweat), their big D-tackle, at one point, I looked up and couldn’t even see the top of his head because he was so tall.
"For our guys to really hold their own in there, we have a great offensive line. I wish we could have played them at our place, and maybe gassed them out a little bit.”
Quarterback Evan Svoboda made his first career start against the Longhorns. Starter Andrew Peasley was a game-time decision with a shoulder injury, but was ruled out shortly before kickoff.
“Andrew got a little banged up last week,” Svoboda said. “I had to step up this week and take all the reps since Peasley could not. It kind of hit me Monday when they were like, ‘You could potentially go in and start against Texas, the No. 4 team in the country.’ That’s when it hit me, and it was a big hit.
"It was a lot of emotion and a lot of nerves, but I think tonight I really calmed it down. I just went out there, had fun, and played ball.”
Svoboda finished 17-of-28 for 136 yards. He credits the offensive line for making him feel comfortable in the pocket against Texas' stout defensive front.
“They killed it,” Svoboda said. “They held their own tonight. They did great. Those (Texas) guys are really big, but the offensive line, they are spectacular, and they really killed it tonight. I really appreciate them.”
Svoboda in the spotlight
The Cowboys closed as 31-point underdogs against the Longhorns. A 17-play, 77-yard drive that ended in a game-tying field goal from John Hoyland left the home fans in Austin silent going into the fourth quarter.
Svoboda's lone errant throw went for a touchdown the other way, with Jerrin Thompson returning an interception for a 27-yard pick-six. The mistake gave Texas a commanding 21-point lead, but Svoboda was able to build his confidence through keeping the Cowboys within striking distance for three quarters on the road.
“It gives me all the confidence in the world,” Svoboda said. “When you’re hanging in with the best of the best — they’re a great team, and we’re a great team. We showed that. I think it gives us all confidence moving forward.”
Svoboda also earned the trust from his teammates on the defensive side, starting with linebacker Easton Gibbs. Stepping in for Peasley against the No. 4-ranked team in the country was no short order for a quarterback who had never attempted a pass at the Division I level going into the weekend.
“We always knew he was a passionate guy,” Gibbs said. “A lot of people follow him. He’s a big impact guy. It was really cool to see him lead and come out there.
"He operated the offense well, and that’s what we told him to do. Take care of the football and stay on the field. I felt like he did a really good job with that, especially for someone’s first start. It’s not the easiest atmosphere to come into. It was impressive, and I was really proud of him.”
Taylor suspended
UW's secondary was without No. 1 cornerback Kolbey Taylor, who was suspended for this weekend's game against Texas.
“He was suspended this game for violation of team rules,” Bohl said. “That’s all I’m going to say.”
Without Taylor, UW's secondary was able to limit Texas' strong passing attack to 131 passing yards. Quinn Ewers, a projected NFL Draft pick, finished 11-of-21 with two touchdowns.
“We wanted to limit the explosive (plays), and we did until the end,” Gibbs said. “That was kind of the difference maker. We’re just going to keep building, and I think we’ll be all right.”
Like Svoboda, the Cowboys defense also built up some confidence against the Longhorns. The unit allowed just 316 yards of total offense, and recovered a fumble late in the fourth quarter.
Proving UW's defense can hang with a team like Texas should go a long way for the Cowboys.
“We thought we had a pretty good chance,” Gibbs said. “A couple things didn’t go our way, and when you’re playing a team like that, you have to be pretty precise. We gave them a good run for three and a half quarters, but that’s not enough to beat a team like that. You’ve gotta play all four.
“... We’re definitely a lot more confident. I think the biggest thing walking back into the locker room is how close everybody got from something like that. It’s a unique atmosphere that we have in that locker room, it really is.”
