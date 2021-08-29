University of Wyoming senior offensive lineman Logan Harris is on his third offensive line coach in his Cowboys career. Derek Frazier, most recently an assistant with the New York Jets, replaced Bart Miller this offseason. Miller spent two years as UW’s offensive line coach before taking the same job at the University of Illinois.
Adjusting to different coaches is always a challenge, as everyone has their own style and flair for the job. But Harris has put his faith in Frazier.
And, with 145 career starts returning among eight different offensive linemen, Harris has every right to be confident in a group that feels like it could have been better a season ago.
“I think it’s kind of a blessing and a curse that we’ve had this many switch-ups at the offensive line … But everything is able to carry over,” said Harris, who opted to return for an additional season. “Some coaches are more technicians, and the other guys are ‘Get the guy moving out of the way and play hard.’ And being able to cross all these things over has definitely helped, when you can combine the technique with the drive and the playing style.”
UW’s offensive line was a juggling act from the preseason, when senior tackle Alonzo Velazquez tore his labrum during a walkthrough. Velazquez has started 23 games in his career but missed the entire 2020 season. UW mixed and matched at the tackle spots from there, rotating between redshirt junior Rudy Stofer, redshirt sophomore Frank Crum and redshirt freshman Latrell Bible, who was primarily an interior lineman before the season began.
Harris, who has started 30 games in his career, missed the Colorado State game with a non-COVID related illness.
Velazquez is healthy once again and is listed atop the depth chart as the team’s starting left tackle. Crum (11 career starts) has the other tackle spot locked down. Stofer (21 career starts) and freshman Mana Taimani are the top backups at left and right tackle, respectively, while Bible (five starts in 2020) has moved back to the interior and is listed as the second-string center.
“I see the tackle room as a bunch of friends that want to get better in football,” Velazquez said. “It’s a good room. We definitely compete. We like to talk smack to each other.
“I just know us tackles are having a fun time getting better with these new coaches and new schemes.”
The inside of UW’s offensive line figures to be a strength, led by redshirt junior center Keegan Cryder, a first team All-Mountain West selection last season. Harris and redshirt junior Eric Abojei, who lost about 50 pounds this offseason, are listed as the starting left and right guards, respectively. Redshirt sophomore guard Zach Watts has also started seven games in his career and figures to provide depth once again.
The Cowboys once again thrived as a running team in 2020, ranking 14th nationally with 219.5 yards per game. Pass blocking was an issue at times, however, as the Cowboys were tied for 93rd nationally with 2.67 sacks allowed per game.
Harris believes Frazier’s NFL background and lengthy college pedigree are going to serve the Cowboys well. He is the middle ground of preaching brute force vs. technique, Harris said.
“He’s really good with technique. He’s smart. He’s seen some of the best O-linemen in the nation. … He sees what it takes to get to (the NFL) and what works best, because at that level, it’s not easy,” Harris said. “And if we can combine those things here at this level, there’s nothing we can’t do.”