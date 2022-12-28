wte-20221217-spts-NoahReynolds

University of Wyoming guard Noah Reynolds drives to the basket during the Cowboys’ 66-49 loss to Dayton earlier this month at the United Center in Chicago. Courtesy/UW

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men's basketball team started the Mountain West season with a 58-53 road loss to Fresno State on Wednesday at the Save Mart Center in California. 

Poor free throw shooting and rebounding struggles cost the Cowboys down the stretch against the Bulldogs. UW erased an 18-point deficit midway through the second half but ultimately couldn't overcome the early hole to fall to 5-8 overall and 0-1 in conference play.


