LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men's basketball team started the Mountain West season with a 58-53 road loss to Fresno State on Wednesday at the Save Mart Center in California.
Poor free throw shooting and rebounding struggles cost the Cowboys down the stretch against the Bulldogs. UW erased an 18-point deficit midway through the second half but ultimately couldn't overcome the early hole to fall to 5-8 overall and 0-1 in conference play.
The two teams battled back and forth to start the first half with Fresno State clinging to a 16-14 lead through the first 10 minutes. After a solid start, the Cowboys' offense went cold which allowed the Bulldogs to put together a 15-2 run to eventually take a 38-25 lead going into the halftime break.
UW erased the Bulldogs' 18-point lead in the second half with a 19-3 run over a 13-minute span but the comeback attempt fell short in the final minute after the Cowboys allowed two crucial offensive rebounds that led to Fresno State reclaiming the lead and holding on down the stretch.
The Cowboys shot 19-of-44 from the field (43%) compared to Fresno State's 22-of-60 (37%), but the Bulldogs capitalized on 10 offensive rebounds to finish the game with 16 more shot attempts. UW was just 8-of-15 (53%) from the free throw line, which included guards Ethan Anderson and Noah Reynolds both finishing 0-of-3 from the line.
Reynolds led the Cowboys with 16 points, followed by 13 from Hunter Maldonado and eight from Hunter Thompson. Anderson grabbed a team-high nine rebounds while Thompson collected eight.
"You can't spot a team an 18-point lead," UW coach Jeff Linder said. "That's when we had the sense of urgency you needed to guard. In the second half, credit to my guys, we held them to 18% (shooting) and at one point we had 11 stops in a row, but at the end there, you're up two and you have to find a way to come up with that offensive rebound. They made us pay."
UW's defensive struggles in the first half created a hole the Cowboys couldn't overcome. The Bulldogs shot 16-of-29 (55%) from the field in the first 20 minutes, including 18 points in the paint.
"In the first half, you can't dig yourself a hole," Linder said. "You can't give that team 38 points in a half and, conversely, you go 1-of-7 from the foul line in the first half and down the stretch. It's hopefully a game we can kind of build off of with how we played in the second half defensively and kind of just keep going from there."
The Cowboys will return to the floor against a red-hot New Mexico team this weekend. UW will host the No. 22-ranked Lobos (13-0 overall, 1-0 Mountain West) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.
FRESNO STATE 58, WYOMING 53
Fresno State: Baker Jr. 8-15 0-0 20, Hill 1-11 0-2 2, Moore 6-7 1-1 13, Colimerio 2-6 3-3 8, Holland 2-5 0-0 5, Yap 2-9 1-1 6, Campbell 0-3 0-0 0, Whitaker 0-2 0-0 0, Andre 1-2 2-2 4. Totals: 22-60 7-9.