LARAMIE –DAYTON 66, WYOMING 49Dayton: Camara 6-10 3-4 17, Holmes II 10-15 3-6 24, Amzil 3-6 1-2 8, Blakney 2-4 0-0 4, Sharavjamts 0-1 0-0 0, Brea 4-7 0-0 10, Nwokeji 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 26-45 7-12.Wyoming: Wenzel 2-9 0-0 5, Thompson 4-5 2-2 14, Foster 2-7 0-0 4, Maldonado 2-11 2-2 6, DuSell 0-1 0-0 0, Kyman 0-1 0-0 0, Reynolds 9-18 0-0 20, Oden 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-55 4-4.Halftime: Dayton 35-21. 3-pointers: Dayton 7-16 (Camara 2-4, Holmes II 1-1, Amzil 1-4, Blakney 0-1, Brea 2-5, Nwokeji 1-1); UW 7-24 (Wenzel 1-7, Thompson 4-5, Foster 0-2, Maldonado 0-2, DuSell 0-1, Kyman 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Reynolds 2-5). Rebounds: Dayton 33 (Camara 9); UW 24 (Foster 5). Assists: Dayton 19 (Camara 4, Amzil 4, Brea 4), UW 10 (Maldonado 5); Turnovers: Dayton 14 (Camara 4), UW 9 (Reynolds 2, Anderson 2, Maldonado 2). Blocks: Dayton 7 (Camara 2, Holmes II 2); UW 1 (Foster 1). Steals: Dayton 3 (Camara 2); UW 7 (Maldonado 3). Team fouls: Dayton 7, UW 15. Fouled out: None.Attendance: Not available.