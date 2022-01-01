LARAMIE – After matching their winningest nonconference slate since the 2014-15 season, the last time the University of Wyoming reached the NCAA Tournament, the Cowboys are set to continue their march toward a hopeful appearance at the Big Dance this weekend.
UW (11-2) will open Mountain West play against Boise State (10-4) today, with tipoff scheduled for 2 p.m. at Arena-Auditorium.
It’s no secret the Pokes have lofty goals for this season. For now, however, the primary focus is finding ways to improve on a daily basis.
“It’s exciting when you’re 11-2,” Wyoming coach Jeff Linder said. “If I was 2-11, I’m not sure I’d be excited. I’m excited about the fact that we have a group of guys that understand that you show up every day, and there’s no secret formula. You just have to work. It doesn’t matter if it’s September 1 or January 1, they’re going to show up and put in the work and do the things necessary in order to give them a chance to win.
“To have the opportunity to be able to come to practice every day with this team, it’s exciting. As we continue to the last 2-3 months of the season, can we continue to get a little bit better? That’s what our focus is.”
The Cowboys’ first conference test will come against a Broncos team that had UW’s number last season.
Boise State beat UW by a combined 43 points in two meetings last season, as the frontcourt duo of Abu Kigab and Mladen Armus averaged 29 points and 13 rebounds per game.
It should be noted, though, that UW sophomore forward Graham Ike was absent during these games while recovering from an injury.
With Ike – who ranks fourth in the MW with 19.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game – in the lineup this time around, the Cowboys are hopeful for a different result.
“It’s a huge difference,” senior guard Hunter Maldonado said. “He was still recovering from his injury, so he wasn’t out there last time. Now that he is, obviously he’s a threat offensively, but defensively he does so much for us and is physical enough to help us in many ways.”
Added Linder: “I’ll sleep a little bit better knowing we have Graham in there, then the second time we played them we didn’t have (Hunter) Thompson. Thompson sprained his ankle in the first game, so you had Maldo and (Jeremiah Oden) playing the five in that game. Last year, we won’t even look at that game. It’s just two completely different teams, but it’ll be a challenge.”
Even with Ike in the mix, the Cowboys will face a steep challenge today – particularly on the offensive end of the floor.
As of Friday, Boise State ranked 16th in the country in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency. The Broncos also boast the No. 2 scoring defense in the MW, with 58.2 points allowed per game.
“Just how hard they play,” junior guard Kenny Foster said of what stands out most about UW’s opponent. “They’re a very physical team, and granted that’s how every team is (in the MW), so the most important thing is to not be surprised by their physicality.”
One factor that should work in UW’s favor is the overall health of the team, something that was lacking in both of its meetings with the Broncos last season. With Foster – who has been hindered by a high-ankle sprain for the past couple months – getting his feet back under him at last week’s Diamond Head Classic, the Pokes enter league play at full strength.
After missing five games and recording double-digit minutes just once prior to last week’s tournament in Hawaii, Foster has averaged 13.7 minutes over the past three games, scoring a season-high eight points against South Florida on Christmas Day.
Linder said players being healthy has been a key to the Cowboys’ start, adding that Foster is improving daily.
“He actually looked like Kenny in terms of moving around for the first time all season,” Linder said. “With him being able to play a little bit more extended minutes, especially against South Florida, I think that allowed him to get his rhythm back in terms of shooting the ball …
“(It’s) not just from making shots, that’s a bonus, but what he brings from a toughness standpoint, winning plays, he moves really well without the ball and when he’s moving right, he’s a guy defensively that’s a good on-ball defender and a good position defender. To have another option definitely allows us to be that much better.”
While the Cowboys’ cohesiveness has been on full display for the first seven weeks of the season, perhaps most impressive has been their ability to topple quality opponents away from Arena-Auditorium. UW is 3-1 in true road games this year, with the only loss coming at Arizona – which currently leads the country in NET ranking.
Foster believes this experience will give the Pokes a boost, as they prepare to go up against a MW field that is as competitive as it’s been in recent years.
“It’s not only our chemistry, but our ability to fight through and be able to play in front of tough crowds,” Foster said. “That’s huge in the Mountain West. We’ve played in tough environments like Washington and Grand Canyon and even Arizona, even though that one didn’t come out the way we wanted to.
“Just being able to see how we can stay level-headed in hostile environments is going to be perfect for what we need in conference play.”