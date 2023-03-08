LAS VEGAS — Anything can happen on the court in the Mountain West.
That sentiment rings especially true in March, with all 11 teams going into this week’s conference tournament ranked inside the top 175 of the NCAA NET rankings. The bottom six seeds will all match up in the first round of the tournament today, while the top five seeds all received automatic byes into Thursday’s quarterfinals.
After starting the season 14-0, New Mexico dropped seven of its last nine regular-season games to fall to the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament and miss out on the first-round bye. The Lobos, who were ranked as high as No. 21 in the country in January, will face No. 11 seed Wyoming after the Cowboys finished in last place in the regular-season standings.
The Cowboys (9-21 overall, 4-14 MW) and Lobos (21-10, 8-10) split their regular-season matchups, with both teams losing at home. New Mexico beat UW 76-75 in December at the Arena-Auditorium before the Cowboys returned the favor 70-56 last month in The Pit.
The Lobos were at a slight disadvantage in the second matchup against UW with All-Mountain West guard Jaelen House out with an injury. House is averaging 16.8 points and 3.2 rebounds for New Mexico and got four votes for MW defensive player of the year in this year’s MW media poll.
“He’s a guy, from a talent standpoint, who is as talented as any other guard in our league,” UW coach Jeff Linder said about House during Monday’s news conference. “He’s a guy that is capable of getting 30 or 40 if you don’t guard him right. He puts a lot pressure on the defense, especially in this shot situation in terms of getting out in transition, and then he’s a guy from a defensive standpoint who has the ability and is good at stealing the ball.
“He’s a guy where we’re going to have to do a good job of locating early and getting bodies in front of him and making sure he sees bodies. And then you have to hope — you know he’s going to take tough shots — hopefully you can make him miss. That’s what it comes down to.”
The Cowboys all but destroyed any hopes the Lobos had for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament with their road win last month. Linder expects New Mexico to remember that feeling while also remembering the only ticket for either team to March Madness is winning the MW tournament outright.
“We expect New Mexico to come out knowing they have to win the (MW) tournament to get to the NCAA Tournament, so they’re going to have a level of urgency and effort that hopefully we can match or exceed,” Linder said. “If we don’t, we have no chance. I think that’s the thing with this group of guys, you know that we’re going to play really, really hard, it’s just a matter of if we can make timely shots and get timely stops.
“It’s a one-game season. All we’re worried about is New Mexico right now. Take it one game at a time and see what happens.”
Having seven of the league’s 11 teams ranked inside the top 100 of the NET rankings shows just how competitive the MW has been this season. The Cowboys, who were picked second in the league’s preseason polls, have the lowest NET rankings at No. 172 going into the MW tournament.
Just like during conference season, Linder knows anything can happen by the time the MW tournament comes around every year. San Diego State is the true front-runner for the conference tournament after claiming the regular-season title with a win over the Cowboys last weekend.
“Who knows what will happen in general in the tournament,” Linder said. “There could be a lot of chaos, just because there is so much parity in the league. I think San Diego State, as I said after the game, from a depth standpoint, I think that’s what really kind of separates them from the rest of the pack and probably played a big part in why they won the league in the regular season.
“When they bring their sixth, seventh, eighth or ninth guy off the bench, there’s no drop off. There’s no drop off of size, athleticism or talent. I think that’s how they were able to kind of hold everybody off and win the league. I think with everybody else, it’s just a matter of matchups and depending on who gets hot. All you have to do, you just have to win the first one and go from there. That’s what our focus is, just trying to win the first one.”
The key to beating New Mexico will be piecing together solid performances from Xavier DuSell, Jeremiah Oden and Brendan Wenzel. While the trio have taken turns sinking shots over the course of the year, an MW tournament run for the Cowboys starts with the team’s shooters all clicking at the same time.
It’s just a matter of having consistent play from (DuSell) and Wenzel and (Oden),” Linder said. “All three of those guys have shown here over the course of the last five or six games that they’re all capable of making shots and making plays. We just need them to go out there and play with confidence and put them in a position to be successful and let them play.”
Pretty much everything that could have gone wrong for the Cowboys did go wrong during the regular season. Linder is looking forward to flipping the script and starting fresh going in as the biggest underdog in this year’s MW tournament in Las Vegas.
“The regular season is over,” Linder said. “Like everybody, we’re excited for the new season in the conference tournament. We had a tough one on Saturday (against SDSU) in a tough situation at one of the tougher place to play in the country. I actually thought our guys played really hard and did some good things, but now, we just move forward to New Mexico.”
The Cowboys and Lobos will play at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The winner will move on to play No. 3 seed Utah State in the quarterfinals on Thursday night.