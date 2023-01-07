LARAMIE — Despite the injuries, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team battled a then-undefeated New Mexico team down to the wire at home last weekend. While UW lost by one point, the game showed how much talent is still available for the Cowboys even with the glaring injuries.
“You have to make a choice,” Linder said. “There has to be a level of desperation in terms of if you want things to change. It can’t be just continuing to kind of go down the same path. ... I think that’s where this group has been lacking is that desperation, for whatever reason.
“We’re still trying to figure it out and we have time to figure it out, but I think that we’re making steps in the right direction. We have the talent to do so, it’s just a matter of if you have a level of desperation and do you have a level of connectiveness. Those are things that you continue to fight for every day.”
The Aztecs and Cowboys were voted No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the MW preseason polls, which landed this weekend’s game on CBS’s national broadcast. While neither team has lived up to the early expectations so far, Linder believes the national spotlight could be good for exposure for the Cowboys.
“It just shows a lot about what people thought of us as we were making our way into this season,” Linder said. “I don’t think there’s been a team in the country —I’m not sure there’s a better way to put it—that’s been snake-bit in terms of injuries and illness and a lot of things that are just out of our control.
“It’s a great opportunity. ... I wish we were probably in a little bit better position now, but I’d also rather be on CBS come March in the NCAA Tournament, which, I still think for this team, is not something that is out of the realm of possibility, whether that’s with Graham (Ike) or without Graham. We just have to make sure we’re playing our best come March.”
The Cowboys’ goal going into the season was making its second consecutive NCAA Tournament. Despite a rough nonconference season and an 0-2 start to conference play, UW’s playoff hopes aren’t dead yet.
One good weekend in the MW tournament in Las Vegas, and the Cowboys still could be going dancing.
“Every year you see in the conference tournament where there’s been a team that catches fire at the right time or gets a player back at the right time,” Linder said. “There’s a lot of those teams that make it to the (NCAA) Tournament. That’s kind of where we’re at.
“Like I said, if we have the right pieces in place, I think we can do that.”
