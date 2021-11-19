LARAMIE – Increased competition didn’t slow down the University of Wyoming’s strong start Thursday night in Seattle.
Sophomore forward Graham Ike and senior guard Hunter Maldonado combined for 50 points and 20 rebounds, as the Cowboys edged out Washington 77-72 in overtime to improve to 3-0 on the season.
UW suffered from scoring droughts at several moments in the game, but found a spark when it needed it most. The Pokes closed out regulation on a 10-3 run, and opened the extra period on an 8-2 spurt to help secure the win.
“For us to jump into that zone and execute the way we did, and get those timely stops, that's what allowed us to get the game to overtime,” Cowboys coach Jeff Linder said. “From there, we just scratched and clawed and found a way to win.”
UW led by as much as nine before halftime, but Ike played only nine minutes in the second half due to foul trouble, and the Huskies were able to capitalize.
Washington managed to pull back ahead and build a seven-point lead down the stretch, with the Cowboys going scoreless for more than two minutes twice in this span. However, sophomore guard Xavier DuSell knocked down a deep 3-pointer with 4:55 remaining, and the Pokes proceeded to out-score their opponent 22-10 the rest of the way.
Turnovers were an issue throughout the night, with UW committing 17 in the game, but a stout defensive effort – Washington shot just 32% from the field and 5-of-26 behind the 3-point arc – was able to lift the Cowboys to a victory.
This marks the second consecutive season in which UW has taken down a Pac-12 opponent on the road. Last season, the Pokes defeated an Oregon State team that went on to reach the Elite Eight.
“To come on the road and beat a talented Pac-12 team on their court, it just shows a lot about the players in the locker room,” Linder said. “The coaching staff put together a good game plan, and the players went out and executed it.
“My biggest thing going into this game was we did such a good job defensively the first two games, would that carry over against a team the caliber of Washington? ... It's one of those games where it wasn't pretty, but we knew coming in it wasn't going to be. We just had to find a way to beat a team in the end.”
Washington constantly struggled to contain the inside-out duo of Ike and Maldonado, both of whom pulled down 10 rebounds to finish with double-doubles.
Ike recorded 26 points in 31 minutes, his third consecutive 20-point performance. He struggled at the foul line at times, going 4-of-9, but he did hit the game-tying free-throw with 28 seconds left in regulation, as well as both of his attempts in overtime.
“It's one game,” Linder said. “Coming into this game I think he was at almost 75%. We track his stuff, he's going to be a 70-75% free-throw shooter. He'll probably be in the gym tomorrow shooting 1,000 free-throws. I have no concern whatsoever.”
Maldonado helped ease the burden of Ike’s absence in the second half, finishing with 24 points in a game-high 44 minutes.
“It's invaluable,” Linder said of Maldonado’s impact. “You can't put a price on experience in college basketball.”
The Cowboys will look to continue their unbeaten start Monday night at Grand Canyon, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
WYOMING 77, WASHINGTON 72, OT
Wyoming: Ike 11-19 4-9 26, Maldonado 9-18 5-9 24, DuSell 5-11 3-4 15, Oden 2-5 3-4 7, Jeffries 0-4 2-2 2, Thompson 0-0 3-4 3, Wenzel 0-1 0-0 0, Dut 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-59 20-32 77
Washington: Brown Jr. 10-29 9-10 30, Bey 3-8 3-6 10, Matthews Jr. 2-9 2-2 6, Roberts 1-1 1-2 3, Davis 1-7 0-0 3, Fuller 4-12 0-0 9, Wilson 4-9 0-3 8, Bajema 1-6 0-0 3, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-81 15-23 72
Halftime: WYO 34, UW 31. End of regulation: 65-65. 3-pointers: WYO 3-16 (DuSell 2-6, Maldonado 1-3, Ike 0-1, Oden 0-1, Wenzel 0-1, Dut 0-1, Jeffries 0-3); UW 5-26 (Bey 1-3, Brown Jr. 1-4, Bajema 1-4, Davis 1-5, Fuller 1-5, Wilson 0-2, Matthews Jr. 0-3). Rebounds: WYO 47 (Ike 10, Maldonado 10); UW 45 (Wilson 12). Assists: WYO 3 (DuSell 2); UW 6 (Brown Jr. 3). Turnovers: WYO 17 (Ike 5, Maldonado 5); UW 7 (Bey 3). Blocks: WYO 3 (Oden 2); UW 4 (Four with 1). Steals: WYO 1 (DuSell); UW 5 (Brown Jr. 2, Fuller 2). Total fouls: WYO 21; UW 29. Fouled out: WYO 1 (Ike); UW 2 (Matthews Jr., Roberts)
Attendance: 5,670.