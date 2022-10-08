University of Wyoming running back Dawaii McNeely, right, rushed for 62 yards on 12 carries during the Cowboys’ 27-14 win over New Mexico on Saturday night at University Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. D.J. Johnson/Special to WyoSports
University of Wyoming cornerback Cam Stone, left, returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown to give the Cowboys a 27-14 lead over New Mexico on Saturday night at University Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. D.J. Johnson/Special to WyoSports
University of Wyoming running back Dawaii McNeely, right, rushed for 62 yards on 12 carries during the Cowboys’ 27-14 win over New Mexico on Saturday night at University Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. D.J. Johnson/Special to WyoSports
University of Wyoming cornerback Cam Stone, left, returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown to give the Cowboys a 27-14 lead over New Mexico on Saturday night at University Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. D.J. Johnson/Special to WyoSports
The University of Wyoming rallied from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to beat New Mexico 27-14 on Saturday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The Cowboys (4-3 overall, 2-1 Mountain West) pulled ahead on John Hoyland’s 27-yard field goal with 6 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Another field goal, an interception return for a touchdown and another late pick sealed the win.
“We finally calmed down,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “I hadn’t reached the panic point, but I was getting nervous.”
New Mexico started strongly, covering 75 yards on 16 plays to take a 7-0 lead with 7:52 remaining in the first quarter. Quarterback Miles Kendrick capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. The Lobos (2-4, 0-3) kept the drive alive by converting both a fourth-and-1 and a third-and-8 in Cowboys territory.
New Mexico wasted little time scoring again.
It forced UW to go three-and-out on its next drive, and needed just six plays to cover 67 yards. Quarterback Justin Holaday scored on an 8-yard keeper to extend the lead with 14-0 with 3:17 left in the opening frame.
The Cowboys’ offense didn’t find traction until the second quarter. Facing third-and-10 from the Lobos’ 47, Peasley stepped up in the pocket and delivered a strike over the middle to tight end Treyton Welch for a touchdown. Welch was jockeying for position with A.J. Haucly and got separation just as the ball arrived and beat him to the end zone to cut the lead to 14-7.
Two plays earlier, Peasley fought free from a sack and a potential loss of 15 yards, and threw the ball away out of bounds.
“That was a big play,” Bohl said. “(Peasley has) been able to do that. He was a little bit out of sorts at the beginning of the game, and then he calmed down and made some great decisions.”
Welch and Peasley connected again for a 29-yard touchdown on the Cowboys’ first drive of the second half, knotting the score 14-14.
UW took the lead midway through the third quarter.
New Mexico returner Andrew Erickson back-pedalled to try to catch Clayton Stewart’s punt. The ball hit him in the hands as he fell backward, and Carson York recovered the ball at the Lobos’ 13.
UW gained just three yards, but John Hoyland made a 27-yard field goal for a 17-14 lead.
The Cowboys extended the lead to 20-14 on a 19-yard field goal from Hoyland with 8:42 remaining in the game. UW had fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, but opted to attempt the field goal.
“It was tempting,” Bohl said of going for the touchdown. “In fact, we talked about it. But that defense had been disruptive. We looked at it and said, ‘OK, our defense has played so well and (New Mexico) is going to need to score a touchdown.’
“… Some people might say that’s conservative, but I say it’s smart coaching and defense.”
Cornerback Cameron Stone intercepted Kendrick and took it 38 yards for a touchdown and a 27-14 lead with 1:09 to play. Corner Jakorey Hawkins put an exclamation point on the win when he intercepted Holaday with 7 seconds remaining.
Peasley finished the game 10 for 21 for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Welch caught four passes for 87 yards and two scores. Dawaiin McNeely gained 62 yards on 12 carries, while Swen had 50 yards on 16 carries. Swen left the game during the first half, but returned after being evaluated for a concussion.
Cowboys linebacker Easton Gibbs had a game-high 13 tackles (seven solo). Nickelback Wrook Brown got his first career start in place of Keonte Glinton, who is out with an undisclosed injury. Brown posted 10 tackles (seven solo).
Nose tackle Cole Godbout also did not play Saturday. Gavin Meyer started in his place and had six stops (two solo) and a pair of quarterback sacks for losses totaling 14 yards.
UW has a bye this week, and returns to action when it hosts Utah State on Oct. 22.