The University of Wyoming rallied from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to beat New Mexico 27-14 on Saturday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Cowboys (4-3 overall, 2-1 Mountain West) pulled ahead on John Hoyland’s 27-yard field goal with 6 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Another field goal, an interception return for a touchdown and another late pick sealed the win.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus