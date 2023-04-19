LARAMIE — It’s been a long three years since Gunner Gentry last suited up for the University of Wyoming football team.
Gentry, a 6-foot-3 wide receiver for the Cowboys, is coming off of back-to-back season-ending knee injuries that kept him sidelined for the entirety of the past two seasons. The latest, which came on a non-contact play in practice last August, nearly drove Gentry away from the game for good.
This offseason, Gentry went back and forth about returning for one final season in Laramie. Part of the decision to come back was the support of UW head coach Craig Bohl.
“He’s paid his dues as far as all the issues,” Bohl said after a spring practice last month. “He and I had a really frank conversation as far as where he’s going to need to be. He looked like he was going to be a really utilized weapon last year. When he got hurt, it was tough.
“I think he went into the tank a little bit about whether he wanted to play again, and he and I had a really frank conversation where, ‘OK, if you want to play, these are the things that you need to do.’”
Gentry last played for the Cowboys in 2020, hauling in two catches for 28 yards and a touchdown in a road loss to Nevada. He played in just three games during the COVID-19 condensed season, missing most of the year because of injuries.
The deciding factor for Gentry to return to UW this fall was his passion for the game. Playing for the Cowboys for one last season was an opportunity Gentry decided was too rich to pass up.
“This has been my dream and my aspiration for as long as I can remember,” Gentry said. “The more I kind of sat there and thought on it, the more I realized that if I were to give it up now, I’d live with regret for the rest of my life.
“I know that I’m fully capable of playing at a really high level in this game. I just want to be able to prove that to myself that I can actually do what I say I can. That was one of the main driving factors, just my love for this sport and not being ready to give it up yet and proving to myself that I can really still play.”
Gentry had a strong fall camp last season before going down with the knee injury shortly before the season-opener.
While he’s not back to full strength yet, Gentry has made the most of his reps during UW’s spring camp the past three weeks.
“I’m gettin’ better,” Gentry said. “As time goes on, I’m just trying to get back into that football shape and kind of get my breaks down and get my feet right and back into that football form. It’s been a while since I’ve touched the field. I think as the weeks go on, I just feel better as the practices roll.”
Gentry, who’s the younger brother of former UW standout and NFL receiver Tanner Gentry, played in all 13 of UW’s games in the 2019 season. While his talent has never been lacking, his absence over the past three seasons has fueled a fire for him to end his college career as a major contributor in the Cowboys’ offense this fall.
“I come out every day trying to make plays and making sure I’m trying to make our team better,” Gentry said. “I want to do everything I can to try and help us out when we need it.
“I think this spring is a big development period for us in the passing game. We’re really taking a deep dive into our passing game and trying to figure out what works best, what we can do and what our go-to plays are. We’re dialing that in a little bit, and I think that’s really huge in the spring and is something we can build off of coming back into the fall camp.”
UW lost last year’s No. 1 receiver, Joshua Cobbs, to the transfer portal, but will return several veteran guys like Gentry and seniors Wyatt Wieland and Ryan Marquez. Knowing this year will likely be his last is something Gentry isn’t taking for granted going into his senior year.
“It’s been driving me a lot,” Gentry said. “It’s all or nothing. Me and Wyatt and all the older receivers, we kind of all understand that. We understand that this is kind of our last go at it, and we want to make it something special and something that we’re going to remember for the rest of our lives.
“I think right now, we’re really dedicated to just be the best we can be and to come out and really put on for the state of Wyoming and take pride in playing for the state.”
The Cowboys are coming off a 7-6 campaign that ended with a disappointing three-game losing streak, the last being a 30-27 overtime loss to Ohio in the Arizona Bowl. UW’s passing offense ranked 125th out of 131 Division I teams with an average of 132.2 passing yards per game.
Aside from staying healthy, Gentry’s main priority is to be a reliable weapon for Bohl and quarterback Andrew Peasley to rely on in the passing game. Above all, seeing the Cowboys get over the hump in the Mountain West is how Gentry wants to end his adversity-ridden college career.
“I want to win football games,” Gentry said. “That’s what I was recruited here to do, and that’s what I came here to do. We’ve had a couple seasons where we’ve won games, but also lost some close ones that were very winnable games.
“For us, it comes down to really dialing in and winning those close games and those close battles. That’ll jump our win column from six or seven to eight or nine or nine or 10. ... Even though a lot of people don’t think so, we have a lot of talent out there that can really play on Saturdays. It’s just all about the execution piece. I think that’s going to be a big focus.”
UW has 10 of its allotted 15 spring practices under its belt. The Cowboys will conclude the spring season with their annual spring game at 2 p.m. April 29 at War Memorial Stadium.