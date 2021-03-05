LARAMIE — Call it Christmas in March.
The Mountain West released 2021 football schedules for all of its teams Friday afternoon, and the University of Wyoming has a full 12-game schedule slated to start in September.
The Cowboys played an abbreviated 2020 season that didn’t start until late October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eight games were scheduled for all Mountain West teams last season, but many played less due to coronavirus complications. UW went 2-4 in six games played, with consecutive matchups against Air Force and Utah State canceled in November.
With things trending in the right direction, it appears the Cowboys will have a normal campaign come fall, including six games at War Memorial Stadium. UW hosted just two games in 2020.
The Cowboys are slated to start spring practice April 6, and the spring game will take place May 8.
“The needle is really pointing in a favorable position that we’re going to have a normal 2021 football season,” UW coach Craig Bohl said in a press conference earlier in the week. “I’m encouraged about the outlook, really encouraged about our football team.
“(The) future really looks bright. I'm optimistic about this football team that we have. They're hungry. Last year was a challenging year, and we want to set the record straight.”
Among the highlights in the 2021 schedule is the season opener against Montana State, where former UW offensive coordinator Brent Vigen will serve his first game as the Bobcats’ head coach. UW will play three additional nonconference games at Northern Illinois, at home against Ball State and at the University of Connecticut, which didn’t play football last fall.
Following a bye week, the Cowboys will jump into conference play at Air Force, and the 2021 Border War against Colorado State will take place Nov. 6 at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys have tough road games at defending Mountain West champion San Jose State, Utah State and Boise State before closing the regular season out at home against Hawaii.
The Mountain West Championship Game will take place Dec. 4 at the home of one of the division champions.
UW’s entire 2021 football is listed below:
• Vs. Montana State on Sept. 4
• At Northern Illinois on Sept. 11
• Vs. Ball State on Sept. 18