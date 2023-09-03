CHEYENNE – Mason Norman was patient and content to make his move late.

The strategy paid off for the University of Wyoming junior during the Wyoming Invitational cross-country meet Saturday morning at Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne. Norman overtook Colorado State’s Mason Brown late and won the individual title in 15 minutes, 7.9 seconds.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.

