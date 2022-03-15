DAYTON, Ohio – A 2021-22 campaign that saw the University of Wyoming post its highest winning percentage since 1988 came to a close Tuesday night on the first day of the NCAA Tournament.
The Cowboys played sound defense throughout the night, holding Indiana to 42% shooting and 15% from deep, but their own miscues cost them dearly. UW committed 19 turnovers and gave up 16 second-chance points off 15 offensive rebounds in a 66-58 First Four loss in Dayton, Ohio.
IU standout Trayce Jackson-Davis led all players with 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting, in addition to pulling down a team-high nine rebounds. Senior guard Hunter Maldonado was UW’s leading scorer, finishing with 21 points, five assists and three boards. However, Maldonado also turned the ball over 10 times. Senior guard Drake Jeffries posted a game-high 10 rebounds for Wyoming.
Senior forward Hunter Thompson made his third start of the season for the Pokes, and made an instant impact – knocking down both of his first-half 3-point attempts while using his 6-foot-10 frame to help combat IU’s post presence.
There were other positive takeaways from the first 20 minutes, such as Maldonado adding eight points and four assists, while sophomore forward Graham Ike and Jeffries combined for 11 rebounds. The rest wasn’t very pretty, though, especially during the home stretch heading into the break.
UW committed 13 turnovers before halftime, including eight in the last 5 minutes, 39 seconds of the opening period. Maldonado had seven turnovers alone, with Ike giving it away three times.
Despite these early struggles, the Cowboys still took three leads in the first half, pulling ahead 21-17 on back-to-back 3s by Thompson and sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden. The Hoosiers seized momentum during the final 3½ minutes of the half, however, rattling off a 13-2 run and taking a five-point lead into the break.
Indiana continued to add to its lead in the second half, stretching its advantage to nine with less than nine minutes left. Maldonado had an answer, though, dishing an assist to Ike in the lane for a layup and finishing a post move of his own the next time down to cut the deficit to five.
Ike, who scored 14 of his 17 points after halftime, picked up his fourth foul at the other end of the floor, however, and headed to the bench with 6 minutes, 39 seconds remaining. The Cowboys proceeded to come up empty on their next three possessions, missing a pair of free throws and a layup in addition to committing a turnover, as IU widened its lead to eight.
Maldonado scored the next three points to bring it within five, but that was as close as UW got. Xavier Johnson lobbed an alley-oop to Jackson-Davis, who threw it down with authority to put UW back in a seven-point hole with less than four minutes left.
The Cowboys finish the year at 25-8 overall, tying their highest win total since the 1987-88 season.
INDIANA 66, WYOMING 58
Indiana: Jackson-Davis 10-16 9-11 29, Kopp 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 2-9 0-2 4, Johnson 3-12 3-5 10, Stewart 2-6 0-0 4, Geronimo 7-11 0-2 15, Durr 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 1-2 0-0 2, Galloway 1-4 0-0 2, Phinisee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-62 12-20 66
Wyoming: Ike 7-14 3-4 17, Thompson 2-2 0-0 6, Jeffries 1-7 2-3 4, Wenzel 1-5 2-3 5, Maldonado 8-16 3-6 21, Oden 1-1 2-2 5, DuSell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 20-46 12-18 58
Halftime: IU 30, UW 25. 3-pointers: IU 2-13 (Johnson 1-2, Geronimo 1-4, Kopp 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Stewart 0-2, Galloway 0-2); UW 6-19 (Thompson 2-2, Maldonado 2-4, Oden 1-1, Wenzel 1-5, DuSell 0-1, Jeffries 0-6). Rebounds: IU 39 (Jackson-Davis 9, Thompson 7, Geronimo 7); UW 30 (Jeffries 10, Ike 9). Assists: IU 10 (Johnson 7); UW 6 (Maldonado 5). Turnovers: IU 8 (Johnson 2, Galloway 2); UW 19 (Maldonado 10). Blocks: IU 3 (Three with 1); UW 1 (Oden). Steals: IU 3 (Thompson 2); UW 2 (Wenzel 1, Maldonado 1). Team fouls: IU 22; UW 17. Fouled out: IU 1 (Galloway)