LAS VEGAS — 2023 wasn’t the year of the Cowboys.
The University of Wyoming’s long, disastrous season ended with an 87-76 loss to New Mexico in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament on Wednesday in Las Vegas. The Cowboys went into the tournament as the No. 11 seed after finishing last in the conference’s regular-season standings and finished the season with a 9-22 record.
UW was without head coach Jeff Linder for the second time this season. Linder stepped away from the team to spend time with his sick father in Colorado, according to the school.
Associate coach Sundance Wicks took over on the Cowboys’ bench, and the game plan was evident from the first possession against the Lobos. The Cowboys rode super-senior Hunter Maldonado for as long as he could carry them, but his game-high 36 points in his final game in a UW uniform wasn’t enough to lift UW into the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.
Jaelen House led New Mexico with 28 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field. The All-Mountain West guard’s performance was Wicks’ biggest takeaway from what went wrong for the Cowboys against the Lobos.
“House was the X factor tonight,” Wicks said. “He was really, really good. You have to give him credit to be able to step up and make those plays. At the end of the day, when you have to have players make plays, Maldo made a lot for us, but if you look from a game perspective, players have to step up and make plays.
“Players play, and tough players win. I thought they were the tougher team tonight. They got more winning plays, more 50/50 offensive rebounds that kept their possessions alive.”
The Lobos took advantage of a slow shooting start from the Cowboys, jumping out to a 10-6 lead early in the first half. New Mexico’s streaky shooting turned cold quickly midway through the half, which allowed UW to take its first lead of the game and hold onto it 38-35 going into the halftime break.
Maldonado willed the Cowboys to the three-point halftime lead, scoring 20 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, 3-of-4 shooting from deep and a 7-of-9 mark from the free-throw line through the first 20 minutes against the Lobos. UW’s first-half struggles came in the rebounding department, with the Lobos out-rebounding the Cowboys 22-16 and 7-2 on the offensive glass.
New Mexico reclaimed all the momentum early in the second half by ripping off an 8-0 run, including two fast-break layups, to take a 52-47 lead with 13:45 left to play. The wheels continued to come off for the Cowboys, with the Lobos putting together another 13-2 run to build their lead to 13 points with less than eight minutes left in the second half.
The Lobos shot 19-of-33 (58%) from the field in the final 20 minutes to hold off the Cowboys. UW shot 41% from the field in both the second half and for the entire game.
The Cowboys were out-rebounded 40-35 and were outscored 44-26 in the paint. Xavier DuSell and Jeremiah Oden each scored 15 points for UW, and Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 22 for the Lobos.
The loss was Maldonado and super-senior Hunter Thompson’s last game suiting up in a Cowboys uniform. While a loss always stings, Wicks had nothing but praise for the pair of Hunters for their dedication to the program over the past six years.
“I’m just so proud of these guys,” Wicks said. “I’m happy for these guys because of what they endured and what they went through, because the rest of their life, they’re going to be able to draw back on these experiences with no regrets. No regrets.”
A long offseason awaits for the Cowboys, who were picked to finish second in the MW preseason polls before stumbling to a last-place finish after an extended string of injuries and three players leaving the program midway through the season.
For Wicks, he’ll spend the rest of his trip in Las Vegas enjoying what little time he has left with Thompson and Maldonado before worrying about next year’s roster.
“I’m going to go back and hug those guys in the locker room and love those guys up and have some dinner tonight,” Wicks said. “What happens is you trade stories. You sit back and laugh, and you let the weight of the world fall off your shoulders and decompress a little bit. Then you go evaluate what’s going to happen.”
WYOMING 87, NEW MEXICO 76
New Mexico: Mashburn 8-20 4-4 22, House 8-15 10-10 28, Johnson 1-3 4-4 6, Udeze 6-14 3-6 15, Allick 6-7 0-0 12, Jenkins 2-5 0-0 4, Dent 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 31-65 21-24 87.
Wyoming: Wenzel 1-5 0-0 3, Thompson 0-7 0-0 0, Maldonado 11-19 10-12 36, Oden 6-16 2-4 15, DuSell 5-10 1-2 15, Foster 2-4 1-3 5, Powell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 26-63 14-21 76.
Halftime: Wyoming 38-35. 3-pointers: New Mexico 4-17 (Dent 0-1, Mashburn Jr. 2-6, Johnson 0-2, Jenkins 0-2, House 2-6); UW 10-29 (Wenzel 1-3, Thompson 0-6, Maldonado 4-6, Oden 1-5, DuSell 4-7, Foster 0-2). Rebounds: New Mexico 40 (Udeze 11); UW 35 (Thompson 9). Assists: New Mexico 13 (House 6), UW 8 (Maldonado 3); Turnovers: UW 11 (Wenzel 3), New Mexico 8 (Udeze 3). Blocks: New Mexico 2 (Allick 1, Forsling 1); UW 2 (Thompson 2). Steals: New Mexico 4 (House 3); UW 4 (Thompson 2). Team fouls: New Mexico 17, UW 20. Fouled out: UW 1 (Maldonado).
Attendance: N/A.