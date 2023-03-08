maldonado

Hunter Maldonado, middle, looks for a shot attempt during the University of Wyoming’s 87-76 loss to New Mexico at the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — 2023 wasn’t the year of the Cowboys.

The University of Wyoming’s long, disastrous season ended with an 87-76 loss to New Mexico in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament on Wednesday in Las Vegas. The Cowboys went into the tournament as the No. 11 seed after finishing last in the conference’s regular-season standings and finished the season with a 9-22 record.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus