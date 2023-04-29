LARAMIE — Tyrecus Davis knew the ball was coming his way.
Davis, a 5-10 cornerback who transferred to the University of Wyoming from Navarro College in Texas this offseason, was the only player on the Brown team to find the end zone during the University of Wyoming's Brown and Gold spring game Saturday at War Memorial.
With mere seconds left on the clock in the first half, Gold quarterback Andrew Peasley tried to squeeze a pass by Davis near the sideline. The pass ended up being caught, but not by Gold.
“(My eyes) got real big,” Davis said. “I knew it was coming, but they got real big. I was just trying to get my team on the board and get us some points.”
Davis returned the interception 42 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the second quarter. The newcomer's athletic play was met by cheers from Cowboys fans on both sides of the stadium.
“Navarro, we didn’t have this many fans at a real game,” Davis said. “It was crazy.”
Davis is one part of a two-person tandem that was talked about a lot by UW coach Craig Bohl this spring. Kolbey Taylor, a 6-foot-2 cornerback going into his third season with the Cowboys, also picked off a pass from Peasley on Saturday.
“It gives me big confidence,” Taylor said. “To go out there and play fast and physical, that’s exactly what it gives me. I get to play fast and physical with great confidence and believe and trust in my techniques.”
Bohl has been impressed by both Taylor and Davis all spring. He's challenged both players to step up and fight to become lock-down corners, and after the spring game, Bohl sees no reason why both players can't be.
“I'm certainly encouraged about some of our playmaking abilities,” Bohl said after the spring game. “... I really think in the secondary, we did some really good things there.
"Some of it, we’ll have to take a look at our quarterback play. I think we started out strong but certainly got maybe a little bit careless. There’s a give-and-take, whether we’re hanging the ball out on some errant throws, but I was encouraged on the back end guys. I think there were some good things that we saw in that.”
Nickelback Buck Coors also picked off a pass Saturday, intercepting backup quarterback Evan Svoboda in his own end zone and returning it 15 yards. The Brown and Gold teams combined for six total turnovers, including three interceptions from Brown and three fumble recoveries from Gold.
“It was a really exceptional day,” Bohl said. “... Our players have worked really hard. Spring games are never going to be perfect, but it’s an opportunity for our players to experience a game and go out and play. We think those things are important.
"Many times you try to replicate things in practice, but until you get into a game, it just feels different. However, we understand this wasn’t a regulation game, but I think there’s some things that we can glean from."
Sell has a day
Leading up to the spring game, Bohl joked that the hero of the annual spring game is always somebody unexpected. Often times, the unsung hero ends up being a Wyoming native.
This year's MVP was Laramie High alum Isaac Sell, who led all receivers with eight catches for 79 yards on 10 targets. Sell has cemented himself as a staple on the Cowboys' offensive scout team, but Saturday was the walk-on's time to shine in front of the home fans.
“It’s a super surreal moment,” Sell said. “Being a kid from Laramie, I feel like this is a moment that a lot of kids envision in their heads. Being able to do that is a pretty exciting feeling. It felt great and I’m looking forward to what we have in store in the future.”
Sell has built a strong repertoire with Peasley over the past two years. One of Sell's biggest fans was UW's starting quarterback during Saturday's spring game.
“Isaac Sell is one of my boys,” Peasley said. “I was rooting him on even though he was on the other team. He was making some good plays and getting a lot of (yards after catch) and I think he did really well. I’m happy for him.”
Sell's game this weekend won't shoot him into a starting spot just yet, but the opportunity to see the field and prove what he's capable of gives the redshirt sophomore plenty of momentum going into summer workouts.
"When you get put in a game setting, it's all on you to be able to make a play and trusting the fundamentals," Sell said. "It was a huge day for me. I feel really good about my performance. I still have things to work on, but it was a good start to the summer."
Bohl excited for fall
The ended of the spring portion of the season brings UW's season-opener against Texas Tech one step closer. The key for Bohl over the next four months is to keep the Cowboys' locker room buzzing with togetherness.
“I’m excited about the team,” Bohl said. “That’s an honest assessment. Sometimes you don’t want to brag about tomorrow because you don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring, but I need to be honest with myself and my assessment. The team chemistry has been very good.
"… I think we have a hungry football team. In today’s age of everybody going all kinds of different places, I think we’ve had that, in my sense, a pretty unified locker room.”
UW is coming off a 7-6 season that ended with a disappointing 30-27 overtime loss to Ohio in the Arizona Bowl. One of the biggest talking points for Bohl going into the new year is the expectations he has for this year's team.
“I think the making of this football team is there,” Bohl said. “We’ve talked about our expectations and raising the bar. I think we have more depth than we’ve had. We certainly have more experience at certain places and we need to leverage that.
"I am personally excited. It’ll be fun to get these guys into fall camp.”