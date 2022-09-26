Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, right, is in his first season at San Jose State. Last season, Cordeiro passed for 323 yards and three touchdowns during Hawaii's win over Wyoming. He also rushed for 86 yards and another score. Associated press
University of Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, right, throws a pass during the Rainbow Warriors' 38-14 victory over the University of Wyoming on Nov. 27, 2021, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. WTE/file
Butch Dill
LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming is no stranger to San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro.
Cordeiro – who transferred from Hawaii during the off-season – torched the Cowboys in last year's regular-season finale, passing for 323 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, while rushing for 86 yards and a score. The Rainbow Warriors jumped ahead 24-0 and rolled to a 38-14 victory.
“It was a bad deal,” UW coach Craig Bohl said.
Cordeiro has been solid amid a 2-1 start for SJSU, averaging 254.7 passing yards per game, with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's also rushed for 53 yards and two touchdowns.
Last week's 34-6 win over Western Michigan marked Cordeiro's most efficient passing performance of the season, throwing for 250 yards and two scores while completing 60.7% of his attempts.
“Obviously, the scheme is different (than Hawaii’s), but it's not drastically different,” Bohl said. “San Jose really operates everything, and they can throw the ball short, intermediate and long. I thought what he did against Western Michigan, they got good pressure on him, and he was able to move around.
“He's mobile ... and he's really good. You saw his ability last year, and I think their receivers are probably a little bit better than what Hawaii had. He's going to get our guys' attention. I know that.”
Junior defensive tackle Cole Godbout and sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs were starters on last year’s team that got lit up by Cordeiro. While this was undoubtedly a setback, though, they also gained insight into what they must do to limit the dual-threat signal-caller.
Each points to containing Cordeiro’s scrambling ability as one of the Cowboys’ keys to success Saturday.
“He's an athletic guy,” Gibbs said. “He's fast, and doesn't like to get off his spot too much. You just have to throw a lot of stuff at him and keep him in the pocket. He likes to use his legs, so I think that's what we'll probably focus on most this week.”
Added Godbout: “We have to really keep our rush lanes. That's important because he'll find holes. We just need to be fundamentally strong, and not hop out of our gaps, and really control where he's going to run.”
Injury update
The only change to UW’s depth chart this week came on special teams, with junior punt returner Caleb Cooley suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered against BYU last week. Junior receiver Wyatt Wieland will step into Cooley’s role.
Sophomore receiver Will Pelissier is day-to-day with a left shoulder injury.
Opening line
For the third consecutive week and fifth time in six games, the Cowboys are an underdog heading into Saturday's matchup. SJSU was a consensus 2½-point favorite as of Monday afternoon, with all Wyoming sportsbook operators having the over-under listed at 43½ points.
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.