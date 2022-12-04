wte-20221030-spts-Peasley02-tb

University of Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley, right, celebrates with running back Dawaiian McNeely after a touchdown during the first half against Hawaii on Oct. 29, 2022, at the Clarence T.C. Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.

 Troy Babbitt

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming will play Ohio in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30 in Tucson. 

The Cowboys (7-5) qualified for their second consecutive bowl game and third in four season with a 27-20 road win over Hawaii in October to get to six wins. The Bobcats are coming off a 17-7 loss to Toledo in the MAC title game this weekend. 


