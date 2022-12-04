University of Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley, right, celebrates with running back Dawaiian McNeely after a touchdown during the first half against Hawaii on Oct. 29, 2022, at the Clarence T.C. Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.
LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming will play Ohio in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30 in Tucson.
The Cowboys (7-5) qualified for their second consecutive bowl game and third in four season with a 27-20 road win over Hawaii in October to get to six wins. The Bobcats are coming off a 17-7 loss to Toledo in the MAC title game this weekend.
UW is 9-8 all-time in bowl games and and has won its last three, including a 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl in 2019. The Cowboys beat Kent State 52-38 in last year's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise.
Craig Bohl, who's in his ninth season as head coach for the Cowboys, is 3-1 in bowl games at UW.
"I’m so thankful that we got a bowl opportunity and for us to get this bad taste out of our mouth and play better," Bohl said after a 30-0 road loss to Fresno State last month to end the regular season.
The Cowboys will be without their top rusher in Tucson. Titus Swen finished the regular season with a team-high 1,039 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, but was dismissed from the team last week for violating team rules. The junior entered the transfer portal shortly after being cut from the team.
UW was two wins away from hosting the Mountain West championship game but lost 20-17 to Boise State at home to fall out of conference championship contention. Fresno State beat Boise State 28-16 on Saturday to claim the MW title.
Easton Gibbs, who was named first-team all-conference for the Cowboys at linebacker this week, looks at UW's bowl game as a way to end the season on a positive note after a tough 30-point loss to Fresno State to end the regular season.
"I’m just glad we get one more shot at it," Gibbs said. "... Wherever they put us, I’ll just come out looking to finish strong and kind of put a cap on what I think has been a good season for us. I’m looking forward to that."
Ohio opened as one-point favorites over the Cowboys on Sunday. The Arizona Bowl will start at 2:30 p.m. and be streamed on the platforms of Barstool Sports, which sponsors the game.
