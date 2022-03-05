LARAMIE – University of Wyoming seniors Hunter Maldonado, Drake Jeffries and Hunter Thompson have yet to make a decision on whether they’ll return for one more season, but that hasn’t stopped them from looking back on their careers with the Cowboys.
Maldonado and Thompson both arrived in Laramie in 2017, while Jeffries joined the Pokes as a junior-college transfer prior to last season. There were some notable low points, including three consecutive losing seasons in Mountain West play, but the tide began to turn this year.
The Cowboys have posted a nine-win turnaround heading into today’s regular-season finale against Fresno State. With a strong finish against the Bulldogs and in the conference tournament, they can secure the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2014 – something Maldonado and Thompson have aimed for since their senior year of high school.
“The first time Maldo and I ever spoke was, I think, in 2017, when the Pokes were playing in the CBI championship,” Thompson said. “We were texting back and forth, just saying how the CBI is great, but we really want to take this program to new heights …
“It would mean the world to me, and I know it would mean the world to Maldo. That’s what we set out to do, and even through the tough years, we still believed it. There’s no words to describe what it would mean to me, just because I love this place.”
Wyoming’s three seniors will be recognized prior to today’s game, although it may not be their last at the Arena-Auditorium.
Given the nature of the transfer portal, UW coach Jeff Linder says “senior night can kind of be a little bit of a joke.” Given this group’s contributions to the program, especially with Maldonado and Thompson being fifth-year seniors, that isn’t the case this time.
“You know the last time they wear that brown and gold – and it’s not going to be on Saturday – there are going to be tears,” Linder said. “There are going to be a lot of tears, because it meant a lot. That’s how you have to build the University of Wyoming. You have to find those guys. Are you going to have 13 of those guys in this day and age? No, but you have to find enough guys that really believe the name on the front of the jersey is also important.
“In a lot of cases, the name on the front doesn’t mean much. It’s just a means to an end, a means to an NIL deal, a means to the BS, and then, lo and behold, a lot of these guys in the transfer portal find out life’s not always greener on the other side. To have two guys that just epitomize what it means to be brown and gold, for the alumni, the fans, everybody, those guys represent everything that’s right.”
Jeffries is only in his second year with the program, but his passion for the Pokes runs deep. Like his fellow classmates, he has left the door open to returning for one more run.
“It’s been an honor to be a Cowboy, and I’ve enjoyed every moment of it,” Jeffries said. “There aren’t a lot of places out there like this. I’m excited to see what the future holds and see what Cowboys basketball can do the rest of the year.”
After playing limited minutes down the stretch last season, Jeffries spent the summer focused on improving as a rebounder and defender. Then, when given the opportunity to step into a bigger role, he capitalized – and has been an integral part of Wyoming’s resurgence.
The sharpshooting guard leads the Mountain West and ranks 15th nationally with a 42.6% success rate on 3-point attempts, but his ability to lock down top scorers while averaging 5.3 rebounds per game has been equally pivotal in UW’s success.
“If you watch the conference tournament game last year against San Diego State, he hardly played,” Linder said. “He had an up-and-down first year, which a lot of junior-college players do, but at no point in time did he point the finger or lay blame. He just continued to work, and then his opportunity came when Kenny (Foster) popped his ankle and guys got hurt or got COVID. Drake stepped in, and he’s never looked back.”
Maldonado, meanwhile, assumed a leading role this season and has emerged as one of the MW’s top player of the year candidates.
Whether it was beating Air Force on a buzzer-beater in his hometown of Colorado Springs, setting the school’s single-season assist record earlier this week or watching a desolate Arena-Auditorium transform back into the Dome of Doom, there are no shortage of memorable moments from his senior campaign. It’s the overall journey, however, that stands out the most as he prepares for what could be his final home game in the brown and gold.
“It’s not a single culmination of events, but the whole thing in general,” Maldonado said. “Just spending my whole career here, and being able to look back and see how far we’ve come, and to be able to have the support we’ve had this year, it’s definitely sweet.”
Breaking down the Bulldogs
While the Bulldogs are just .500 in conference play, they’ve proven time and again that they can contend with the best in the MW. The latest example of this came Thursday night at San Diego State, as Fresno State took the third-place Aztecs to double-overtime in a 65-64 loss.
The Bulldogs won’t have much time to rest, with roughly 38 hours between the end of Thursday’s game and today’s tipoff. The Cowboys know all about quick turnarounds, with the fatigue of three games in five days becoming apparent in a loss to UNLV earlier this week.
As a result, UW will look to exploit its opponent’s less-than-ideal scheduling scenario.
“I think we’ll try to push the pace a little bit,” Jeffries said. “They’re coming from sea level, so it’s obviously hard to breathe, and them playing last night in a double-overtime game doesn’t help. I’m assuming they’re going to be a little tired, and hopefully we can get up and down.”
Fresno State is led by junior big man Orlando Robinson, an NBA prospect who seems well on his way to a second-straight All-MW honor.
The 7-footer is in the top five in the conference in scoring, rebounding and total blocks, with nine double-doubles on the season. However, he was held to just 11 points on 4 of 17 shooting in the Bulldogs’ loss to Wyoming last month.
“With Robinson, it’s not just one guy,” Linder said. “It’s a collective effort. I thought we did a good job of getting him off his spots, but also, at the same time, he missed some shots he normally makes. You’re not going to really shut him down. You just have to try to make it as difficult as possible for him.”
Injury update
Maldonado’s status for today is still uncertain after being struck in the eye during Wednesday’s game at UNLV. Linder said his guess is the veteran floor-general “will be ready to go,” but he remains a game-time decision.
By the numbers
Today’s matchup could turn into a defensive battle if KenPom’s metrics are any indicator.
Both teams have an advantage on paper at the defensive end, with Wyoming ranking 38th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 76th in adjusted defensive efficiency, and the Bulldogs sitting at 125th and 22nd, respectively, in the two categories. Fresno State is also No. 7 in the country at keeping teams off the offensive glass.
The Pokes are currently 47th in NET ranking and 53rd according to KenPom, with the Bulldogs just outside the top 60 in both ratings.