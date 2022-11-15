LARAMIE – Craig Bohl has won just one game against Boise State in his nine seasons coaching the University of Wyoming football team.
The Cowboys (7-3 overall, 5-1 Mountain West) last beat the Broncos 30-28 in 2016 at War Memorial Stadium. Boise State (7-3, 6-0) will come into this weekend’s matchup having won the past five meetings, and with an all-time record of 15-1 against UW.
The Cowboys have no plans of rolling over against Boise State. UW is riding a four-game winning streak, the last being a sloppy, but gritty 14-13 win over rival Colorado State last weekend in Fort Collins.
“That game is super important to our program,” Bohl said. “To come up with a win, the hard way, was really, really special.”
UW celebrated the win over the weekend, but has now shifted gears to focus on Boise State. The winner between the Cowboys and Broncos will be in first place in the Mountain Division with one conference game left in the regular season.
“You’ve got two really good football teams playing a really important game late in November,” Bohl said. “It’s exciting for our program.”
The Cowboys have a handful of starters on both sides of the ball questionable to play this weekend. Most notably, starting quarterback Andrew Peasley is in concussion protocol after taking a pair of hits to the head against CSU.
Backup Jayden Clemons came into the game early in the second quarter for the Cowboys and helped lead UW to its sixth Border War win in seven years. Clemons went 7-for-11 for 90 yards and one passing touchdown, in addition to finding the end zone on a 14-yard run.
If Peasley isn’t able to clear concussion protocol in time for this weekend’s game, Clemons would make his first career start under center, Bohl said. Hank Gibbs would move up to No. 2 on the depth chart to back Clemons up.
“He went in and really took the bull by the horns,” Bohl said. “He played well, and I couldn’t be happier for him.”
Cornerback Cam Stone, wide receiver Will Pelissier and defense tackle Jordan Bertagnole are all day-to-day with injuries suffered in Fort Collins.
“That game, on both sides, was a knockdown, drag out, 16-round fight,” Bohl said.
Looking ahead to Boise State, the Cowboys’ defensive strategy starts with containing quarterback Taylen Green as much as possible.
On the season, Green is 102 for 155 (65.8%) for 1,300 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games. He’s added 294 yards on the ground and six touchdowns on 45 attempts.
“The quarterback, Green, is outstanding,” Bohl said. “Not average or good. He’s an outstanding quarterback, reminiscent of a young Josh Allen. ... Coming from a guy who recruited Josh, that’s a pretty bold statement on my part, but I’ve seen him throw the ball and flick it 68 yards. He’s 6-foot-6, he’s got a good completion percentage, he’s unbelievably mobile, and he’s aggressive.”
Against CSU, the Cowboys made a handful of mistakes that nearly cost them the game. UW allowed a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter and missed a 37-yard field goal that would have tied the game 10-10 late in the third quarter.
While UW was able to sneak out the one-point win over CSU to drop the Rams to 2-8 on the season, the Cowboys will have to play relatively mistake-free football if they want to beat Boise State. As of Monday afternoon, the Broncos are favored by 14 points.
“This team we’re playing, we’re going to need to be on our ‘A’ game,” Bohl said. “We have to go out and execute and make plays and start faster and start faster on defense, as well.”
Linebacker Easton Gibbs, who leads the Cowboys with 88 tackles going into this weekend, wants to keep Green uncomfortable and off balance in the pocket.
“I think we have to contain the run game as much as possible,” Gibbs said. “They have so many different weapons with two good running backs and their quarterback is very efficient at running the ball.
“If we can do that and get them to kind of be one-dimensional with the passing game, I think that’s probably going to be our best bet. They can still throw the ball, too, but we have to just focus on one thing at a time and get things done that way.”
Depending on the outcome, Saturday could be UW’s last home game of the season. Bohl is hopeful a big home crowd gives the Cowboys plenty of energy this weekend.
“Our students make a big difference, and our fans do, as well,” Bohl said. “It is going to be cold, but we’re tough, and we’re hardy people here. I think it’s going to be a heck of an atmosphere.
“Having the opportunity to play this game, late in November, with everything on the line against a really quality opponent, they’re playing at a really high level right now, it’s a great opportunity for us.”
UW and Boise State will kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.