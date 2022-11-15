LARAMIE – Craig Bohl has won just one game against Boise State in his nine seasons coaching the University of Wyoming football team.

The Cowboys (7-3 overall, 5-1 Mountain West) last beat the Broncos 30-28 in 2016 at War Memorial Stadium. Boise State (7-3, 6-0) will come into this weekend’s matchup having won the past five meetings, and with an all-time record of 15-1 against UW.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus