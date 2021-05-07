LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team finally has some much-needed backcourt help.
The Cowboys signed junior college All-American guard Deng Dut on Friday. Dut played at the College of Southern Idaho, one of the top junior college programs in the country, and helped lead the Golden Eagles to the NJCAA national tournament in 2021. Dut will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Dut is the first junior college All-American to sign with UW since Nathan Sobey did from 2012-14.
“We’re thrilled to have Deng join the Cowboy basketball family,” UW coach Jeff Linder said in a statement. “Deng comes to us as a highly experienced and accomplished player from one of the best programs in the nation. Over the course of his career at the College of Southern Idaho, Deng has logged exceptional shooting percentages, been one of the NJCAA’s leaders in assists and assist to turnover ratio. He contributed to 37 wins and led CSI to the Junior College National Tournament. He is a dynamic and efficient guard who is highly committed to winning.”
Dut, originally from Australia, averaged 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for the College of Southern Idaho in 2020-21. He shot 51% from the field, including 48% from behind the 3-point line.
Dut’s addition fills a major void left by the transfer of point guard Marcus Williams, who left UW last month to join Texas A&M. Williams was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year in 2020-21 as a true freshman and led the Cowboys in scoring at 14.8 points per game.
The Cowboys also signed freshman guard Noah Reynolds in late April as reassurance for the loss of Williams. Reynolds prepped at Notre Dame High School in Illinois, averaging 15.3 points and 6.3 assists per game as a senior.