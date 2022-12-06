LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men's basketball team won its first game in 19 days, beating Texas A&M-Commerce 91-76 on Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Cowboys and a two-game skid at home. UW started slow and struggled defensively in the first half but played a strong final 20 minutes against the Lions to improve to 4-5 on the season. 


