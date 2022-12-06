LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men's basketball team won its first game in 19 days, beating Texas A&M-Commerce 91-76 on Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Cowboys and a two-game skid at home. UW started slow and struggled defensively in the first half but played a strong final 20 minutes against the Lions to improve to 4-5 on the season.
The Cowboys started the game with their eighth different lineup through the team's first nine games. Ethan Anderson missed Tuesday's game because of an illness.
For the second time in the Cowboys' last three games, Noah Reynolds provided the offensive spark coming off the bench. He led all scorers with a career-high 30 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field.
"Tonight was really important for us as a team," Reynolds said. "We have to use this to regain our momentum and get us rolling again."
Brendan Wenzel also had a solid game for the Cowboys, finishing with 14 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Kenny Foster, who was making his first start of the season, added 14 points and one steal in 28 minutes.
The Cowboys started the game on a 14-5 run through the first 5 minutes but the Lions were able to battle back and trim UW's lead to 43-42 going into the halftime break. Reynolds helped the Cowboys pull away down the stretch in the second half with 18 points in the final 20 minutes to help close out the game 91-76.
"I prefer to come off the bench," Reynolds said. "You get to get a good sense of the flow of the game, who's hot and who's getting to their spots and who's in foul trouble and who's a little slow today. I really enjoy it because it allows me to relax going into the game."
UW shot 27-of-55 (49.1%) from the field and 8-of-28 (28.6%) from 3-point range while holding the Lions to a 41.4% clip from the field. The Cowboys outrebounded the Lions 40-33 but struggled mightily at the free throw line. The Cowboys hit just 29-of-43 free throws (67.4%) including the front-end of a handful of crucial one-and-ones.
"We were missing a lot," Wenzel said. "I hate to miss free throws and I missed a lot tonight. We missed a lot as a team. I'm sure there will be a lot of people in tomorrow shooting free throws. ... Those are free points. We need to be able to convert those."
UW was able to survive the poor free throw shooting by scoring 36 points in the paint against the Lions.
"I thought we took a really good step in the right direction," UW coach Jeff Linder said. "Hopefully the fans can take a step in the right direction as well."
Max Agbonkpolo, who went into Tuesday's matchup averaging 21 minutes per game, didn't check in against Texas A&M-Commerce. The USC transfer is averaging 9.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
"It's the result of us needing more," Linder said. "We need to be able to trust guys to make plays, and that's just part of it. But Max will be here tomorrow. He'll show up and he'll learn from it, and if he doesn't, he doesn't."
Where are the fans?
During the postgame press conference, Linder expressed his frustration with Tuesday's announced attendance of 3,953 fans. There were several key plays down the stretch where felt the noise and atmosphere was nowhere near high enough.
"It's easy to come in and root and cheer when you win 20 games and everything is going great," Linder said. "I thought that Wyoming was a place that sticks with you, good or bad.
"For us to have the crowds that we've had, and in a game like that when we're up by 10 and Noah Reynolds makes an unbelievable winning play by (taking a) charge, for nobody to get up and cheer and not to bring any energy, it's disappointing."
Linder wasn't just disappointed with Tuesday's attendance. He's noticed the lack of fans since the Cowboys' very first game last month.
"I've got great kids that work their tail off to represent the University of Wyoming in the right way," Linder said. "For them, they deserve more than what they're getting right now with the energy of those crowds. I'm not afraid to say it.
"Everybody wants us and these kids to do the right things and be loyal to the University of Wyoming and the state of Wyoming, but then at the same time, where's the loyalty from the fans? It's easy to show up when these guys are winning, but you know what, we need the fans, we need them now. We need them when we're going through hard times, and we need that energy in that building."
The biggest frustration for Linder is seeing his players put in so much time in the gym, only to be playing home games in front of hundreds of mustard-yellow seats.
"It's just frustrating," Linder said. "... I have a team full of guys with a team GPA of a 3.4. Guys who don't get in trouble and guys who do everything right. For them to have that kind of atmosphere when all we talk about is how everybody is so loyal, no, we're only loyal when we're winning. It's just disappointing."
The Cowboys will return to the court for another home game this weekend. UW will host Louisiana Tech (6-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Arena Auditorium.
"We're only nine games in," Linder said. "You have the Mountain West player of the year who hasn't played and you have the Mountain West probably second player of the year in Maldonado who's been going through a separated shoulder and a concussion.
"... This is when we need the fans of Wyoming. This is when we need them, right now. We need them in the stands on Saturday."
Linder's biggest takeaway from the team's struggles so far this season has been finding the right combination of talent and effort on the floor at the same time.
"I can lose if it looks right, in terms of the effort and the discipline," Linder said. "I can lose that way. When it's not, that's when I struggle, and I think that's been the biggest struggle right now with some of the losses we've had early on.
"We're really trying to figure out those seven or eight guys that give us a chance to really compete and to finish games. You finish games on the defensive end of the floor."
WYOMING 91, TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 76
Texas A&M-Commerce: Demonia 2-8 2-2 6, Abdul-Mateen. Totals: 21-46 16-17.
Wyoming: Thompson 2-8 1-2 6, Agbonkpolo 2-8 0-0 5, Kyman 5-13 2-2 16, Anderson 4-7 0-0 8, Maldonado 4-12 2-3 12, DuSell 1-6 1-2 4, Foster 2-2 0-0 5, Oden 1-2 0-0 2, Powell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 21-60 6-9.
Halftime: Wyoming 43-42. 3-pointers: Commerce 8-19 (McGlothan 2-3, Harrison 3-9, McMillian 2-3, Baker 1-4,); UW 10-35 (Agbonkpolo 1-4, Thompson 1-7, DuSell 1-6, Oden 0-1, Foster 1-1, Kyman 4-9, Anderson 0-2, Maldonado 2-5). Rebounds: Commerce 30 (Ouedraogo 5, McGlothan 5, Baumann 5); UW 35 (Thompson 8). Assists: Commerce 10 (Baker 4), UW 10 (Maldonado 4); Turnovers: Commerce 11 (Baker 6), UW 11 (Maldonado 5). Blocks: Commerce 2 (McGlothan 1, Harrison 1); UW 2 (Thompson 1, Agbonkpolo 1). Steals: Commerce 7 (Ouedraogo 4); UW 6 (Anderson 2, Maldonado 2). Team fouls: UW 14, Commerce 10. Fouled out: None.
Attendance: 3,953.