Cowboys snap four-game losing streak with xx-xx win over Texas A&M-Commerce By Alex Taylor WyoSports Alex Taylor Author email Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Updated 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LARAMIE –WYOMING, TEXAS A&M-COMMERCETexas A&M-Commerce: Ouedraogo 2-5 0-0 4, McGlothan 6-10 0-0 14, Harrison 6-16 6-7 21, McMillian 2-4 0-0 6, Baker 2-8 6-6 11, Ellis 1-1 0-0 2, Baumann 0-0 2-2 2, Igiehon 2-2 2-2 6. Totals: 21-46 16-17.Wyoming: Thompson 2-8 1-2 6, Agbonkpolo 2-8 0-0 5, Kyman 5-13 2-2 16, Anderson 4-7 0-0 8, Maldonado 4-12 2-3 12, DuSell 1-6 1-2 4, Foster 2-2 0-0 5, Oden 1-2 0-0 2, Powell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 21-60 6-9.Halftime: Wyoming 43-42. 3-pointers: Commerce 8-19 (McGlothan 2-3, Harrison 3-9, McMillian 2-3, Baker 1-4,); UW 10-35 (Agbonkpolo 1-4, Thompson 1-7, DuSell 1-6, Oden 0-1, Foster 1-1, Kyman 4-9, Anderson 0-2, Maldonado 2-5). Rebounds: Commerce 30 (Ouedraogo 5, McGlothan 5, Baumann 5); UW 35 (Thompson 8). Assists: Commerce 10 (Baker 4), UW 10 (Maldonado 4); Turnovers: Commerce 11 (Baker 6), UW 11 (Maldonado 5). Blocks: Commerce 2 (McGlothan 1, Harrison 1); UW 2 (Thompson 1, Agbonkpolo 1). Steals: Commerce 7 (Ouedraogo 4); UW 6 (Anderson 2, Maldonado 2). Team fouls: UW 14, Commerce 10. Fouled out: None.Attendance: 4,472. Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Losing Streak Texas Sport Basketball M-commerce Cowboy Grand Canyon Uw Wyoming Commerce Team Alex Taylor Author email Follow Alex Taylor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Titus Swen dismissed from Cowboys football team Cowboys lose four starters on opening day of transfer portal UCLA transfer Jake Kyman wants to make the most of his minutes Ethan Anderson embracing new role with Cowboys Brody Cress finishes in money in first go at NFR Local Briefs Laramie High mock trial team wins state, Central takes second Trout Unlimited to feature Josh Duplechain this Thursday Government meetings 12-5-2022 Cheyenne City Council to hold straw poll dinner Tuesday night LCCC to offer Certified Document Improvement Practitioner certification Wyoming U.S. senators receive Friend of Farm Bureau award Local Moms for Liberty chapter raises $3k to pay school lunch balances Wyoming State Museum Family Day program explores outer space 11 more Wyoming fishing enthusiasts recognized as 'Ultimate Anglers' Wyoming State Parks warns anglers of potential dangers on the ice Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated 19 min ago