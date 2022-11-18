wte-20221119-spts-EthanAnderson.jpg

University of Wyoming junior guard Ethan Anderson dunks the ball during the Cowboys 78-71 win over Howard at the Paradise Jam on Friday at St. Croix, Virgin Islands. Courtesy/UW

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men's basketball team started the Paradise Jam with a 78-71 quarterfinal win over Howard on Friday in the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

The Cowboys (3-1) bounced back after a tough 76-72 loss to Southeastern Louisiana at home last weekend. UW and Howard fought back and forth to the tune of 17 lead changes, but the Cowboys were able to pull away late to hold on to a seven-point win.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

