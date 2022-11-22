LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming football team was 21 yards away from moving into first place of the Mountain Division in the Mountain West.

Instead, the Cowboys’ conference title hopes evaporated with a 20-17 loss to Boise State at home last weekend. The Broncos clinched the Mountain Division with the win, while UW fell to 7-4 overall and 5-2 in conference play.


