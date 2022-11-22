LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming football team was 21 yards away from moving into first place of the Mountain Division in the Mountain West.
Instead, the Cowboys’ conference title hopes evaporated with a 20-17 loss to Boise State at home last weekend. The Broncos clinched the Mountain Division with the win, while UW fell to 7-4 overall and 5-2 in conference play.
It was a goal for this year’s team to play in the MW championship game, but even with the disappointment of being eliminated from contention for the title, the Cowboys still feel there is plenty to play for. UW will end the regular season with a road matchup with Fresno State (7-4, 6-1) this weekend in California.
The Cowboys are now focused on upsetting the Bulldogs before shifting their focus to whatever bowl game they’re selected for next month.
“We’ve got a lot to play for,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “Our guys, we’re a little banged up. I think the depth chart is going to show a lot of ‘or’s, and that’s just where we’re at right now.”
The main question mark on the depth chart is at the quarterback position. Starter Andrew Peasley is still in concussion protocol and considered day-to-day after taking a pair of big hits against Colorado State two weeks ago in Fort Collins. Backup Jayden Clemons started in place of Peasley last weekend against Boise State.
Other players left off of this week’s depth chart due to injuries include running backs D.Q. James and Dawaiian McNeely and wide receiver Alex Brown.
In Clemons’ first career start, the redshirt freshman finished 3-of-16 for 30 yards and three interceptions, two of which came in the final 3 minutes. The Cowboys recovered a fumble and had a chance to tie or win the game with 45 seconds left on Boise State’s 21-yard line, but Clemons was intercepted in the end zone to end the game.
“The situation was such where three points could have tied it, like we said,” Bohl said. “The play call was going to be reflective of taking an opportunity. Are we disappointed? Yes. Did it turn out like I thought or like we wanted? No.
“... We said, ‘We have one timeout. Let’s take a shot, and if it’s not there, we’re going to maneuver and probably kick a field goal.’ That was the decision. I wish I could say I slept like a baby that night. I woke up and I cried every hour. It was hard. It was hard. I felt for Jayden, I felt for our football team, and I felt for all of our guys who put it on the line.”
Bohl wanted to take a shot at the end zone in order to avoid possibly going to overtime with the amount of injuries the Cowboys had suffered over the course of the game. Regardless of the outcome, he said he has no regrets when it comes to being aggressive late in the game against the Broncos.
“These are discussions that you can go down to the coffee shop or tavern, and you can have passionate views,” Bohl said. “It’s not like we’re trying to solve the issues in Ukraine.
“I also know some people are passionate about Cowboy football. A lot of people have opinions. I also know that when coaches are in this position, they are going to be judged. I was going to be judged if I was too conservative or if I was too aggressive.”
Last weekend’s loss to Boise State was a sour one for Bohl and the rest of his staff. The Cowboys now have the tall task of pushing the loss aside while preparing for a short week. UW and Fresno State are set to play Friday night, the day after Thanksgiving.
“When you have a young team, the more that young people believe in what the coaches talk about and they put it on the line, their expectation is that when they do that, they win,” Bohl said. “For them not to win, I was concerned about it. But we addressed those issues in a team meeting. ... I thought the guys responded well.
“They had their eyes set on winning the Mountain (Division). I know a lot of people at the beginning of the year would have said, ‘Well shoot, you ought to be just happy you’re competitive.’ Well, that’s not the attitude of these young guys.”
Even with just one regular-season game left, Bohl wants to continue making strides to get better as a team. This week’s matchup with Fresno State should prove to be a decent test for a young Cowboys team coming off its first loss in nearly two months.
The outcome of the game won’t have any playoff implications. Fresno State clinched the West Division with its 41-14 win over Nevada last weekend. Boise State and Fresno State will play for the conference title Dec. 3 in Idaho.
Still, Bohl wants to use the game to get some of the younger guys reps and also prepare for whatever bowl game comes the Cowboys’ way.
“I believe we’re getting better,” Bohl said. “Nothing brings out the best in you more than competition and to be able to compete. When you look at the tape, this is a team that warrants being a divisional champion. That puts a hair up on the back of your neck to get prepared.
“We’ll let the bowl situation sort out. We’re focused on this team. But I do think competition brings out the best in you.”