LARAMIE – After taking a 38-6 thrashing at the hands of Illinois in the season opener, the University of Wyoming football team was hungry for an opportunity to prove that wasn’t who the Cowboys were going to be this year.
Staring down a 10-point deficit with the clock winding down in the fourth quarter, they received a chance to do just that Saturday afternoon. The Pokes delivered, storming back to beat Tulsa 40-37 in double-overtime at War Memorial Stadium.
Sophomore kicker John Hoyland drilled a career-long 55-yard field goal with 10:53 remaining to cut the deficit to seven, a moment UW coach Craig Bohl described as the turning point in the game. Junior quarterback Andrew Peasley then hit sophomore receiver Joshua Cobbs in stride up the right sideline for a 51-yard touchdown to tie the game with 6:19 left.
The teams swapped field goals in the first overtime, and Hoyland added another in the second. Tulsa proceeded to miss a game-tying attempt from 43 yards, sending the UW sideline streaming onto the field in celebration.
“We got down by 10, and we talked about believing,” Bohl said. “We had gone a couple three-and-outs, and we came up with a couple plays. I went down and I talked to John, and I knew where we were at on the field. I said, ‘OK, John,’ and he looked at me with a straight face and said, ‘Coach, I’ve got you.’
“He nailed it, which was pretty impressive. There was electricity that spread along the sidelines, because now it was a one-possession game, and a 55-yard field goal is pretty spectacular. Then things just began to go.”
Peasley, who was 5 of 20 for 30 yards and an interception in his UW debut, rebounded in a massive way to help lead the Cowboys to victory. The Utah State transfer completed 20 of 30 passes for 256 yards – the most by a UW quarterback since 2020 – and two touchdowns with no interceptions, while posting a passer rating of 160.3.
Bohl started to get emotional at his postgame news conference when discussing Peasley’s performance, as well as the criticism he received after the Illinois game.
“I have news for you guys, he ain’t got no six-figure NIL deal,” Bohl said. “He’s playing for Wyoming because he loves it.”
Peasley noted that it felt good to bounce back from a rough performance in the season opener, but quickly turned the topic to his teammates and what the win means for the Pokes as a whole.
UW had eight different players record catches, with Cobbs leading the team with five receptions for 77 yards. Sophomore receiver Will Pelissier added 67 yards on three catches, scoring his first career touchdown on a 48-yard strike from Peasley just before halftime, and adding 19 rushing yards on two carries. Sophomore tight end Parker Christensen had four receptions for 45 yards, as his position group saw their targets increase to six from just two the previous week.
“I transferred schools, and there were a lot of expectations for myself,” Peasley said. “(Bohl) knew that, and when you go 5 for 20 and kind of get your butt whooped in the season opener, it was tough for me. I just told everyone that we have to bounce back as a team. (Through) all this adversity, all through the week we were just grinding, and I feel like that showed today.
“There are always things we still need to work on. We’re going to watch film, and we’re going to be like, ‘Why did we do this, why did we do that?’ So there is still more to improve on, but overall, the offense and the defense, we all just took it to another level. We learned from our mistakes, and now we’re here.”
In last week’s loss to Illinois, the Cowboys fell behind on the second play from scrimmage. This time, it was UW that found the scoreboard almost instantly.
On the second play of the opening drive, sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole sacked Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin near the 20-yard line, forcing a fumble. Junior defensive tackle Cole Godbout attempted to scoop up the loose ball and it bounced into the end zone, where sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs pounced on it to put the Pokes up 7-0 just 37 seconds into the contest.
“We talked about coming out fast and finishing stronger than we did last week, and I think we did that well today,” Gibbs said. “It was big for us to jump on them fast. We talked about (how) it’s a momentum game, so to do that today felt really nice and got us on the right page.”
The defense forced another turnover with the game on the line in the closing moments of the fourth quarter.
UW appeared set to score the go-ahead touchdown, with a first-and-goal at the 7-yard line and less than two minutes on the clock. However, junior running back Titus Swen fumbled and Tulsa recovered, setting the Golden Hurricane up with the chance to deliver a game-winning drive.
Brin connected with Keylon Stokes for what would have been a 33-yard gain and third-down conversion, but sophomore cornerback Cam Stone delivered a jarring hit to knock the ball loose. Sophomore nickelback Keonte Glinton recovered to give the Pokes one last shot to win it in regulation, but Hoyland’s 44-yard attempt in the final seconds bounced off the top of the right upright.
“(Stone) has been a tremendous player over the past couple years for us, and he’s going to be an outstanding player for us,” Bertagnole said. “You always make mistakes throughout the game, and you’re never going to play a perfect game. Seeing him bounce back from some of the mistakes that he made ... just seeing him do that, and then coming up with that huge play, it took a lot of weight off our shoulders when we were turning in pursuit and saw him just hit stick to knock the ball out.”
Although the Pokes were out-gained 521-399, the defense allowed just 61 rushing yards on 32 carries, with Bertagnole, sophomore linebacker Shae Suiaunoa, sophomore defensive end DeVonne Harris and redshirt freshman defensive end Braden Siders each recording one sack. On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys did not allow a sack for the second straight week.
UW knows it has areas to improve, and cannot get satisfied after just one win. As they do every week, the Pokes plan to turn the page after 24 hours, and refocus for next weekend’s showdown with Northern Colorado.
On Saturday, though, they made sure to enjoy the moment.
“I need to learn the song,” Peasley said. “I probably shouldn’t say that, but it was good. No one was surprised. It was kind of like, ‘I told you,’ This is who we are, this is what we’ve been doing, and that’s why last week was such a disappointment to everyone.
“We knew we were better than that, so as a team, it’s probably the best feeling in the world. Just coming into the locker room and looking at one another, it’s all love. The stadium was rocking.”
Josh Criswell{span} covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.{/span}