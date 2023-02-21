wte-20230222-spts-Maldonado.JPG

University of Wyoming super senior guard Hunter Maldonado shoots a jump shot during the Cowboys’ 65-55 loss to visiting Utah State on Tuesday night at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 John Durgee/UW athletics

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men's basketball team dropped its fifth game in its last six tries, falling 65-55 to Utah State late Tuesday night in the Arena-Auditorium.

A late collapse offensively doomed the Cowboys in the second half, dropping UW to 8-19 overall and 3-12 in Mountain West play. UW went nearly nine minutes without a field goal in the final 10 minutes and missed 13 of its last 14 shot attempts to hand the team its third straight home loss. 


