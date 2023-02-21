LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men's basketball team dropped its fifth game in its last six tries, falling 65-55 to Utah State late Tuesday night in the Arena-Auditorium.
A late collapse offensively doomed the Cowboys in the second half, dropping UW to 8-19 overall and 3-12 in Mountain West play. UW went nearly nine minutes without a field goal in the final 10 minutes and missed 13 of its last 14 shot attempts to hand the team its third straight home loss.
UW was without head coach Jeff Linder, who was in Colorado to spend time with his ill father, according to UW. Assistant coach Ken DeWeese stepped into the head coaching role against the Aggies.
Utah State dominated the first 10 minutes of the game, racing out to an early 12-point lead after starting the game 6-of-7 from the field including three consecutive 3-pointers. The Cowboys were able to roar back with a 10-0 run to tie the game 33-33 going into the halftime break, thanks to an offensive explosion from junior Xavier DuSell.
DuSell paced the Cowboys in the first half, scoring 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field, including a 4-of-6 mark from 3-point range.
"He's capable of doing that," DeWeese said. "That's what he does. He's a confident dude. Every shot is another make. The next shot is another make for him. That's what gives him a chance to be a good player."
UW's offense wasn't able to maintain its pace in the second half, shooting just 6-of-28 from the field in the final 20 minutes. Utah State shot 38% in the second half to claw away with the 10-point road win.
"The challenging part was, and every coach will say this at the end of the day, but you can put guys in situations and put them in the position to try and be successful, and shots either go in or they don't," DeWeese said. "It wasn't for a lack of effort. They battled. I think that, when it really comes down to the big picture, the fight that they're having to show, it makes it tough to get up there and knock down a tough shot."
DuSell led the Cowboys with 21 points, followed by Hunter Maldonado with 11 and Jeremiah Oden and Caden Powell with seven points each. Steven Ashworth fronted the Aggies with 19 points, 17 of which game in the second half.
"None of these games we’re losing are because of a lack of effort," DuSell said. "It’s just they made more shots than we did and the ball bounced their way more times than it bounced our way.
"Now we’ve also got to try to limit the mistakes to where we give ourselves a little bit more of a chance but it’s never from a lack of effort ever. Myself, Kenny (Foster), and I can speak for the rest of the guys, we’re giving it everything we’ve got every single night and sometimes we come up short."
Utah State won the rebounding battle 37-36, but Maldonado had a game-high nine boards while adding five assists, two steals and a block. Maldonado became UW's third leading scoring in program history Tuesday, passing former teammate Justin James' mark of 2,062 career points.
"There's not enough that anybody in our program or anybody at this university or the athletic department can say about him," DeWeese said. "He's truly going to be a historic player in this program as far as what he's meant.
"The stats are the stats. Top 10, top 5, whatever. That stuff is important when you look back on it, but right now, I think his will to win and to fight through so much adversity through so many years, hopefully it can continue to set a foundation for the current guys that are in the program that'll be back."
UW's 13th conference loss guarantees at least a 20-loss season for the Cowboys after winning 25 games a year ago. Despite all the adversity over the course of the season, DeWeese believes UW will be a team other MW foes won't want to face come conference tournament time next month in Las Vegas.
"If we can clean up a little bit of the stuff offensively and tighten up, you get into a conference tournament situation, you can go beat anybody," DeWeese said. "If we can guard like that against one of the best offensive teams in the country, we can beat anybody.
"In that kind of situation, you do get to play a little bit of spoiler. People get a little tight and NCAA Tournament bids are on the line. We can just go beat somebody and make a run. Everybody believes. Nobody doesn't think we can do it."
The Cowboys will return to the court this weekend for the second installment of this year's Border War with Colorado State. The Rams (12-16 overall, 4-11 MW) will host UW at 7 p.m. Friday in Fort Collins.
UW won the first matchup 58-57 after a game-winning free throw from Noah Reynolds last month in Laramie.
"You don't have to get them up for that game," DeWeese said. "I know they'll probably have a good crowd and that'll be a big deal. It always is. We know what that game is. Our guys know. It's important to them, it's important to our staff and it's important to CSU's staff.
"I think that'll be one where you have to kind of throw everything out. Everybody is going to compete in that one. At the end of the day, if we can keep this same defensive effort and this same defensive focus, we'll give ourselves a chance to win."
UTAH STATE 65, WYOMING 55
Utah State: Bairstow 2-10 0-0 6, Ashworth 4-11 10-12 19, Shulga 3-7 3-4 11, Funk 3-6 2-2 9, Dorius 2-4 0-0 4, Eytle-Rock 1-6 0-2 3, Hamoda 1-1 0-0 2, Akin 5-6 1-2 11. Totals: 21-51 16-22.
Wyoming: Thompson 0-6 2-2 2, Oden 3-9 1-2 7, Wenzel 1-5 0-0 3, Maldonado 3-13 5-6 11, DuSell 7-15 2-2 21, Foster 2-4 0-0 4, Powell 1-2 5-8 7. Totals: 17-54 15-20.
Halftime: 33-33. 3-pointers: Utah State 7-27 (Bairstow 2-6, Ashworth 1-7, Shulga 2-6, Funk 1-3, Eytle-Rock 1-5); UW 6-23 (Thompson 0-5, Oden 0-3, Wenzel 1-2, Maldonado 0-3, DuSell 5-10). Rebounds: Utah State 37 (Ashworth 7); UW 36 (Maldonado 9). Assists: Utah State 11 (Ashworth 3, Bairstow 3, Shulga 3), UW 11 (Maldonado 5); Turnovers: Utah State 12 (Shulga 3), UW 12 (Maldonado 6). Blocks: Utah State 3 (Dorius 1, Shulga 1, Akin 1); UW 3 (Oden 1, Wenzel 1, Maldonado 1). Steals: Utah State 7 (Funk 3); UW 6 (Thompson 2, Maldonado 2). Team fouls: UW 18, Utah State 15.
Attendance: 3,894.