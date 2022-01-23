LARAMIE – Playing in front of Arena-Auditorium’s largest crowd in almost four years, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team provided its fans with no shortage of drama Saturday evening.
The Cowboys watched a double-digit lead slip away in the second half, with New Mexico getting the ball back down two with a chance to take the lead in the final 20 seconds. Senior guard Hunter Maldonado had other plans, drawing a charge on Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. to help seal a 93-91 victory.
A technical foul was almost immediately given to New Mexico coach Richard Pitino, who disagreed with the call and had to be restrained by his players and coaches, and UW put the game away at the foul line.
“He was pushing off all game,” Maldonado said. “I knew if I got on him one more time, if he was driving to his right – his strong hand – he liked to push off with that left arm when he pulled back.
“I had been talking to the refs about it all game, because he got away with it a couple times. At the end of the day, I felt like I got there and took it fair and square.”
Added sophomore forward Graham Ike: “(It was) big-time players making big-time plays once again. A vet like Maldo just reading the situation, he knew he was pushing off all game, and he found the right time to take the charge and get us the ball back in that clutch moment.”
Saturday’s attendance of 5,368 was UW’s highest since Feb. 28, 2018, against Air Force. Maldonado, who was a true freshman for that game, was happy to reward the fans that came out with a win.
“My freshman year was the last time I saw a crowd that big,” he said. “The past couple years we didn’t do so well, so to see it turn around and have all these fans come out and support is something I like to see. It’s super fun to have (them here).”
The duo of Ike and Maldonado led UW once again, with Ike recording 29 points and 15 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season, and Maldonado finishing with 25 points, six boards and seven assists. The Pokes also got valuable contributions elsewhere, with senior guard Drake Jeffries and sophomore wing Brendan Wenzel scoring 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Wyoming (15-2 overall, 4-0 Mountain West) shot 58% from the field for the game and 72.7% in the second half, but the Lobos’ offensive firepower kept them in the contest. New Mexico (7-12, 0-6) was 7 of 11 from behind the 3-point arc in the second half, with Jay Allen-Tovar – who entered the day averaging 6.2 points per game – pouring in 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting, and Mashburn scoring 16 of his 22 points after halftime.
However, the Cowboys still led for the final 27 minutes, 43 seconds, as their ability to get to the free-throw line slowed down whatever momentum the Lobos gained. UW drew 23 fouls as a team and shot 27 of 35 at the charity stripe.
“That’s what we do,” Cowboys coach Jeff Linder said. “(Ike) is No. 1 in the country in terms of fouls drawn per 40 minutes. He draws almost nine fouls per 40 (minutes), and Maldo is top-40 in the country at around six fouls drawn per 40 minutes.
“Those guys have the ability to put that foul pressure on the other team to where you can get in the bonus, and then the last 10 minutes of the game you’re in the double bonus.”
Saturday marked New Mexico’s sixth consecutive loss to start Mountain West play, but as the Cowboys found out, the Lobos have been nothing short of competitive for the bulk of these games. Five of these losses have been by single digits, four of which came against teams that are 71st or better in NET ranking.
UW missed five free throws, committed a turnover and fouled a shooter on a 3-point attempt in the final 90 seconds, allowing New Mexico to remain in the contest. Regardless, the Pokes found a way to win – just as they have in each of their four games in the past eight days.
“They’ve played everybody tough in this league, and it’s the same game Colorado State had to play the other night,” Linder said. “It was just our guys finding a way. That’s all it is. The guys stuck together.
“It’s one of those deals where you don’t apologize for winning, and we’re going to enjoy this one, but there are some things we’re going to have to take home and learn from.”
Next up for the Cowboys is a road game at Boise State on Tuesday, a matchup that will feature two of the three remaining undefeated teams in MW play.
WYOMING 93, NEW MEXICO 91
New Mexico: Allen-Tovar 10-14 1-2 25, Mashburn Jr. 10-17 0-0 22, House 7-14 4-4 18, Johnson 4-4 1-2 11, Forsling 1-3 0-0 2, Todd 3-7 0-0 8, Jenkins 1-7 3-3 5, Arroyo 0-1 0-0 0, Francis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 36-67 9-11 91
Wyoming: Ike 9-14 11-13 29, Maldonado 9-16 6-9 25, Jeffries 3-5 5-6 14, Wenzel 4-8 0-1 13, Oden 3-6 0-0 6, Reynolds 1-1 4-5 6, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 29-50 27-35 93
Halftime: UW 41, UNM 34. 3-pointers: UNM 10-26 (Allen-Tovar 4-7, Johnson 2-2, Mashburn Jr. 2-3, Todd 2-6, Forsling 0-1, House 0-2, Jenkins 0-5); UW 8-19 (Wenzel 4-8, Jeffries 3-5, Maldonado 1-2, Ike 0-1, Oden 0-3). Rebounds: UNM 23 (Allen-Tovar 6); UW 34 (Ike 15). Assists: UNM 12 (Mashburn Jr. 4, House 4); UW 11 (Maldonado 7). Turnovers: UNM 7 (Mashburn Jr. 3); UW 13 (Three with 3). Blocks: UNM 3 (House 2); UW 2 (Oden, Reynolds). Steals: UNM 8 (Mashburn Jr. 4); UW 1 (Wenzel). Team fouls: UNM 23; UW 16. Fouled out: UNM (Johnson); UW (Reynolds)
Attendance: 5,368