LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team will go against Missouri Valley Conference foe Drake at 3:45 p.m. MT today in the semifinals of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. The fifth meeting between the two schools with UW leading 3-1 and will be televised on ESPN3.

The Cowboys began the tournament defeating Howard 78-71 in the quarterfinals. The Pokes are averaging 82.8 points per game and allowing 71. UW also is shooting 46% from the field, with its opponents shooting 44%. The Cowboys are one of the top teams in the nation in 3-point shooting, averaging 11 per game.


