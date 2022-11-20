LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team will go against Missouri Valley Conference foe Drake at 3:45 p.m. MT today in the semifinals of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. The fifth meeting between the two schools with UW leading 3-1 and will be televised on ESPN3.
The Cowboys began the tournament defeating Howard 78-71 in the quarterfinals. The Pokes are averaging 82.8 points per game and allowing 71. UW also is shooting 46% from the field, with its opponents shooting 44%. The Cowboys are one of the top teams in the nation in 3-point shooting, averaging 11 per game.
Drake is 3-0 and winning by an average margin of 16 points. The Bulldogs are fresh off a 25-win 2021-22 season and were one of the preseason favorites to win the Missouri Valley Conference this season.
The Cowboys are led in scoring by Hunter Maldonado, who averages 17 points per game after scoring a season-high 28 points on Friday. He also adds 5.8 rebounds and has 18 assists on the season. Guard Brendan Wenzel is adding 14.3 points, with guard Max Agbonkpolo chipping in 11.5. Guard Ethan Anderson adds 8.3 points with 4.5 rebounds and has 14 total assists.
Drake is led by Tucker DeVries, who pours in 19.3 points per game, while also corralling 6.7 rebounds. Sardaar Calhoun adds 16 points, while Roman Penn and Garrett Sturtz chip in 10.5 and 10.3, respectively. Darnell Brodie leads the Bulldogs on the glass, recording 7.7 boards.
The Bulldogs hit 51.1% of their field-goal attempts, including a 33.8% accuracy for 3-pointers. Drake holds its opponents to 39% shooting from the floor and 31% from deep.
The last meeting between the teams was in 2017, with the Cowboys winning in Laramie 96-89 in double overtime.
Mitchem wins
Elite 90 awardUW’s Katelyn Mitchem is the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Cross Country Championship.
Mitchem, double majoring in Environmental Systems Science and Range Ecology/Watershed Management, currently carries a 4.0 cumulative grade-point average. She was presented with the award during the cross-country award presentation Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The senior from Broomfield, Colorado received the award after becoming the eighth Cowgirl in program history to run at the NCAA Cross Country National Championships. Mitchem was one of three individual qualifiers from the Mountain Region to run with the best. She finished in 143rd place with a time of 20 minutes, 52.5 seconds in the 6-kilometer race.
The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, is presented to student-athletes with the highest GPA participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s championships.
Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or above academically who have participated in a sport for at least two years with their school. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed.