University of Wyoming tight ends caught a whopping 10 combined passes in 2020. While the jury remains undecided on whether the group will get more looks in 2021 with new offensive coordinator Tim Polasek at the helm, sophomore Treyton Welch said the tight ends will be ready when needed.
Polasek’s last job was as the offensive line coach at the University of Iowa, a program known for producing NFL-caliber tight ends.
“When our name is called, we’re going to go answer that call,” Welch said. “If our name is called, if our number’s called, we’re going to go make a play, point blank.”
Welch led all Cowboys tight ends with five receptions for 95 yards last season. Nate Weinman, who was second among the position group with four catches, has retired and is no longer with the program, according to UW coach Craig Bohl.
In UW’s post-spring depth chart, sophomore Colin O’Brien is listed as Welch’s backup. O’Brien, a 6-foot-6 Southern California native, was a highly sought-after junior college transfer in the 2020 class, but did not catch a pass during his first season as a Cowboy.
Jackson Marcotte returned from a knee injury suffered in 2019 and caught one pass for 12 yards in five games last season. He did not practice this spring due to injury, per UW. Marcotte caught two touchdowns in 2019.
The Cowboys also have a pair of young tight ends that could factor into the equation as well in freshmen Nick Miles and John Michael Gyllenborg. They were members of the 2020 and 2021 recruiting classes, respectively, and are both taller targets listed at 6-foot-5.
Redshirt freshman Parker Christensen, listed as UW’s starting fullback, will also likely spend time lined up at tight end in his H-back role.
There are several candidates expected to step up as receivers as UW works to “re-engineer” its offense under Polasek. Included in that group is Welch, who was a record-setting high school wide receiver coming out of Minnesota.
Welch doesn’t know if it means he will definitively get more targets come fall. Much of that will be dependent on the opponent and what Polasek feels is the best way to exploit the defense.
“We’re going to stick with that game plan. We’re going to use the tight ends, we’re going to use the receivers, we’re going to use the backs,” Welch said. “It’s going to be a ballgame.”
