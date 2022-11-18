Cowboys basketball-CSU-Wenzel

University of Wyoming guard Brendan Wenzel, left, battles with Colorado State guard John Tonje during a game last season at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo.

 Michael SmithMichael Smith/For WyoSports

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team headed to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands to take on Howard in the first contest of the U.S. Virgins Islands Paradise Jam inside the USVI Sports and Fitness Center.

The contest is set for a 1:15 p.m. MT start and will be the third meeting between the two schools. The Paradise Jam games will be televised on ESPN3 for the entirety of the tournament that runs through Monday.


