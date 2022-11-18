LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team headed to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands to take on Howard in the first contest of the U.S. Virgins Islands Paradise Jam inside the USVI Sports and Fitness Center.
The contest is set for a 1:15 p.m. MT start and will be the third meeting between the two schools. The Paradise Jam games will be televised on ESPN3 for the entirety of the tournament that runs through Monday.
Wyoming (2-1) is averaging 84.3 points per game and are allowing 71 per outing. The Pokes are shooting 42% from the field with opponents shooting 43%. UW also is adding 12.3 triples, which is tops in the Mountain West and No. 12 in the nation. The Pokes are grabbing 42.3 rebounds and are plus-7.3 on the glass.
The Bison (2-3) are shooting 47% from the field, but opponents are shooting 51% and 41% behind the three-point line
The Cowboys are led in scoring by guard Brendan Wenzel with 18 per game. He has a team-high nine treys. Guard Hunter Maldonado adds 13.3 points with 6.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Guard Max Agbonkpolo adds 12.3 points and five rebounds. Guard Noah Reynolds adds 11.3 points with Hunter Thompson adding 10 and a team-high 6.7 rebounds.
Howard is led in scoring by Elijah Hawkins at 14 points to go with 17 assists. Steve Settle adds 12.6 points and Bryce Harris leads the team on the boards with 5.6 rebounds to go with his 11 points.
The Pokes will face either Buffalo or Drake on either Saturday or Sunday with times to be determined.
Cowgirls to host Denver
The Wyoming women’s basketball team continues its three-game homestand Friday night as they welcome regional rival Denver for a 6:30 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.
Wyoming (0-2) is coming off a hard-fought, back-and-forth affair with Gonzaga late Tuesday night, losing to the Bulldogs 66-64. The contest featured six ties and 12 lead changes.
Quinn Weidemann led UW with 17 points while Grace Ellis notched a career-high 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor and tying a career-best with a pair of made 3-pointers.
Through the first two games of the season, Ellis leads the team scoring at 12.5 and is tied for second with 5.5 boards. Malene Pedersen and Weidemann also score in double figures at 11 per game. After their first two contests, the Cowgirls are shooting nearly 38% overall from the field and are averaging five 3-pointers per contest.
The Pioneers (1-2) enter Friday’s averaging 68 points while their opponents are averaging just over 71. DU is shooting 41.4% from the floor and 26% from 3-point range. DU opponents are shooting at a 44.4% overall and have hit 35.3% from beyond-the-arc.
Denver has four players averaging in double figures. Emma Smith leads with 12, Makayla Minett is at 11.3 to go with a team-high 9.7 rebounds. Mikayla Brandon and Ally Haar are averaging 10.7 and 10 points per game, respectively.
The Cowgirls are 25-5 all-time against the Pioneers and are looking for their third consecutive win in the series.
Cowboys wrestling set for first dual
After opening their season last weekend hosting the Cowboy Open, the UW wrestling squad will keep the new campaign rolling as they take a trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma for their first dual of the season at 6 p.m. MT on Friday against Big 12 foe and No. 7-ranked Oklahoma State.
It will be the first time Wyoming has faced Oklahoma State in a dual in Oklahoma State’s Gallagher-Iba Arena since 2018.
“Our job is to get better this week and if we do that, we have some matchups here that we can make real exciting.” UW coach Mark Branch said in a news release. “This season is a marathon, and we have a long way to go and some guys to get healthy and, in the line-up, so instead of focusing on the competitions right now, we will be focused on the process. This will be a great experience and test to see where some of our guys are at.”
The Cowboys crowned five champions and had a total of 16 place winners during the Cowboy Open. Leading the Pokes will be Cole Moody, who is currently ranked 21st at 165 pounds and opened his season 4-0 rolling through his bracket.
Moody also will be joined in the UW lineup by six grapplers set to make their dual debut, including U20 freestyle world champion Jore Volk, who made his collegiate debut at the Cowboy Open by going 3-1 and finishing third. NJCAA All-American Tyce Raddon also is set to compete for the first time for UW after transferring from Western Wyoming College.
Oklahoma State will enter the dual with nine ranked wrestlers in the lineup highlighted by 133-pound standout Daton Fix, who is currently ranked second in the nation. Oklahoma State is 2-0 on the season.