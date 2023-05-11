LARAMIE — The field for the fifth-annual Myrtle Beach Invitational is set and the University of Wyoming men's basketball team will take part in the tournament for the first time in program history.
The event will feature four schools that participated in the postseason in March after finishing atop their conference’s regular-season standings, including the College of Charleston (Colonial), Furman (Southern), Liberty (Atlantic Sun) and Vermont (American East).
Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt) is the third school from South Carolina to compete in the tournament. Other participants are Saint Louis (Atlantic 10), Wichita State (American) and UW (Mountain West).
The tournament will be played November 16, 17 and 19 at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C. All games will be televised across the ESPN platforms.
Owned and operated by ESPN Events, the Myrtle Beach Invitational will make tickets available for purchase this summer following the announcement of the complete tournament schedule. Fans can sign up for first access to tickets at http://www.myrtlebeachinvite.com.
Past Myrtle Beach Invitational champions include UCF (2018), Baylor (2019), Utah State (2021) and UMass (2022). Three teams in the 2022 Myrtle Beach Invitational competed in the postseason last season, with Boise State and Texas A&M advancing to the NCAA Tournament and Charlotte capturing the College Basketball Invitational title.