LARAMIE — The field for the fifth-annual Myrtle Beach Invitational is set and the University of Wyoming men's basketball team will take part in the tournament for the first time in program history.

The event will feature four schools that participated in the postseason in March after finishing atop their conference’s regular-season standings, including the College of Charleston (Colonial), Furman (Southern), Liberty (Atlantic Sun) and Vermont (American East).


