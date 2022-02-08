Cowboys to play in Paradise Jam Feb 8, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team will be one of eight teams to play in the 2022 Paradise Jam Nov. 18-21 in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the tournament announced Monday afternoon.The field also includes Belmont, Boston College, Buffalo, Drake, George Mason, Howard and Weber State.The tournament will be streamed on ESPN3. Seeding and matchups in the tournament will be determined by this season’s final NET rankings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tournament Sport Seeding University Of Wyoming Howard Jam Basketball Team Boston College Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys land highest-rated signee on record Former Cowboys LB Chad Muma leads Senior Bowl in tackles Jack Ring dazzled in Central wrestling debut Cowboys close in on top spot in MW power rankings Bohl discusses NIL, transfers and passing game in first comments of 2022 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists