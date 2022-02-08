University of Wyoming UW Steamboat logo brown

CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team will be one of eight teams to play in the 2022 Paradise Jam Nov. 18-21 in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the tournament announced Monday afternoon.

The field also includes Belmont, Boston College, Buffalo, Drake, George Mason, Howard and Weber State.

The tournament will be streamed on ESPN3. Seeding and matchups in the tournament will be determined by this season’s final NET rankings.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus