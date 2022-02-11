LARAMIE – Each week, University of Wyoming beat writer Josh Criswell will offer his take on the current status of each Mountain West basketball team. Here are this week’s power rankings:
1. Wyoming (Last week: 2)
No mid-major program has gotten more national attention than UW over the past two weeks, and deservedly so. The Cowboys defeated four teams with a top-60 NET ranking in a span of eight days, earning multiple national team of the week honors, while senior guard Hunter Maldonado received the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week award. UW is tied atop the MW standings and has its highest KenPom rating since the 2012-13 season.
2. Boise State (Last week: 1)
The Broncos had a 14-game winning streak snapped in Laramie last week, but they still have two less losses than third-place Colorado State, and are firmly in the NCAA Tournament picture at the moment. At No. 29, Boise State has the best KenPom rating in the conference. With a total of four games left against CSU, Utah State and San Diego State, however, the road to a MW title isn’t getting any easier.
3. Colorado State (Last week: 4)
The Rams have rebounded nicely after back-to-back losses in a span of four days, edging out SDSU by one and notching a double-digit win at Nevada. David Roddy, who hit the game-winner against the Aztecs, is averaging 24.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and three assists while shooting 10 of 15 on 3-point attempts over the last three games. Given recent strong play from UW and Boise State, though, CSU might have to win out to secure the top seed at the conference tournament.
4. San Diego State (Last week: 3)
For as dominant as the Aztecs have been at times this season, they’ve hit a bit of a rough patch recently. They’re 4-3 since Jan. 22, being held under 60 points in each of the defeats, and flirting with an upset loss against Nevada on Sunday.
San Diego State’s defense has continued to be a strength despite these struggles, with SDSU leading the country in adjusted defensive efficiency.
5. Utah State (Last week: 5)
Mountain West play has been filled with heartbreak for the Aggies, whose six conference losses have been by seven points or less. The latest was a 78-76 overtime loss Tuesday at UW, which snapped a five-game winning streak. It’s difficult to see Utah State earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament with double-digit losses already, but with games remaining against SDSU, CSU and Boise State, the Aggies could ruin someone’s MW title hopes over the next few weeks.
6. Fresno State (Last week: 6)
A two-point loss to UW on Sunday dropped the Bulldogs to 6-4 in league play, making a path to a regular-season title improbable. They still have a decent shot at an at-large bid, however, ranking 45th at KenPom.com and 57th in NET ranking. The major knock on Fresno State is its 0-3 record against teams ahead of it in the standings.
7. UNLV (Last week: 7)
Similar to Utah State, UNLV is a middle-of-the-pack team that could play spoiler between now and the end of the MW tournament. The Rebels are second in the conference in rebounding, with Bryce Hamilton leading the league with 21.3 points per game. They have four games left against the top three teams in the MW, but have already played SDSU twice.
8. Nevada (Last week: 8)
Nevada is currently on a six-game losing streak, with a tough test at Utah State coming up tonight. The Wolf Pack should gain optimism, however, from competitive showings against SDSU and CSU this week – during which senior guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. averaged 27 points, four rebounds, two blocks and 1.5 steals per game.
9. New Mexico (Last week: 10)
The Lobos had a pair of double-digit wins in the past two weeks after starting out 0-7 in league play, creating some space between them and last-place San Jose State. New Mexico is only half a game out of eighth place now, but back-to-back games against UW and CSU will likely change that outlook.
10. Air Force (Last week: 9)
At 10-12, Air Force would have its best winning percentage since 2013 if the season ended today. The Falcons have cooled off significantly as of late, though. After losing on a buzzer-beater to UW, they’ve lost their last three games by an average of 25 points.
11. San Jose State (Last week: 11)
SJSU showed signs of life in a 10-point loss to San Diego State on Wednesday, but the Spartans still never threatened in the second half. They’ve lost their 11 MW games by an average of 18.4 points, and haven’t defeated a Division I opponent since Dec. 17.