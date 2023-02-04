wte-20230205-spts-JeremiahOden01

University of Wyoming junior forward Jeremiah Oden, left, drives to the hoop during the Cowboys' 84-64 loss at San Jose State on Saturday night.

 Courtesy/UW

LARAMIE – A little over 24 hours after star forward Graham Ike announced he would not play this season, the University of Wyoming men's basketball team was blown out 84-64 by San Jose State on Saturday in California. 

The Cowboys amassed 17 turnovers against the Spartans, which turned into 31 points for SJSU over the course of the game. The loss dropped the Cowboys to 7-15 overall and 2-8 in the Mountain West while the Spartans improved to 14-9 and 5-5. 


