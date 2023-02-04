LARAMIE – A little over 24 hours after star forward Graham Ike announced he would not play this season, the University of Wyoming men's basketball team was blown out 84-64 by San Jose State on Saturday in California.
The Cowboys amassed 17 turnovers against the Spartans, which turned into 31 points for SJSU over the course of the game. The loss dropped the Cowboys to 7-15 overall and 2-8 in the Mountain West while the Spartans improved to 14-9 and 5-5.
UW kept pace with the Spartans midway through the first half, tying the game 16-16 just over eight minutes into the contest. SJSU was able to build a double-digit lead at halftime by outscoring the Cowboys 23-12 in the last 11 minutes of the first half to take a 39-28 lead into the locker room.
SJSU's offense continued to shoot well in the second half, outscoring the Cowboys 45-36 in the final 20 minutes to pull away with the 20-point win. The Spartans shot 30-of-53 (57%) from the field and 11-of-22 (50%) from 3-point range while the Cowboys shot just 22-of-52 (42%) and 7-of-22 (32%).
“It was a matter of them just shooting the ball,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “They just dribbled up and shot it. That’s what they did. … It’s a make or miss game, and they made theirs. Give them credit.”
UW got within five points five minutes into the second half but SJSU responded with a 7-0 run followed by another 10-0 run in the final minutes to put away any comeback hopes for the Cowboys.
“We responded there for a second, but you just can’t have that many empty possessions,” Linder said. “We had 17 turnovers in the game and 12 in the first half. … It’s just hard to overcome that.”
Omari Moore led the Spartans with 29 points on 10-of-22 shooting and five 3-pointers. All five starters for SJSU finished with double-digit points, including 14 from Sage Tolbert and 13 from Alvaro Cardenas.
Hunter Maldonado led the Cowboys with a season-high 34 points on 13-of-19 shooting, including a perfect 2-of-2 from deep and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Jeremiah Oden was the only other Cowboys to finish in double-digits with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting.
Moore caused problems for UW's defense all night, something Linder thinks comes down to the Cowboys' ability to play man-to-man defense.
“All it was was just guarding your guy one-on-one,” Linder said. “We need more just in terms of stepping up and guarding. For those guys, it wasn’t for a lack of trying. A good player like (Moore), that’s what he does.”
SJSU had 21 second-chance points compared to the Cowboys' seven. The Spartans also won the rebounding battle 29-27.
“It’s hard to win on the road,” Linder said. “We’ve shown that we’ve really struggled to do that this year. It requires a certain level of intensity and a certain level of discipline and effort that we just can’t quite find yet."
Noah Reynolds, the Cowboys' leading scorer this season, left the game in the second half with an injury. The sophomore guard will be evaluated when the team returns to Laramie, Linder said.
“He was already kind of fighting some illness,” Linder said. “He got hit on that screen and he had the concussion earlier (in the season), so we’ll wait and see what that brings.”
The news of Ike shutting it down for the season was announced Friday afternoon. Ike, who was voted the MW player of the year before the season, didn't play all season after suffering a lower right leg injury that was announced less than a week before the season-opener in November.
“It’s hard to say,” Linder said on if the Ike news had any impact on Saturday's loss. “We’ve been playing without him all year, so it wasn’t like anything changed in terms of what we were trying to do schematically. It was just a matter of having some closure. We need to just put that one in the rearview mirror and get ready for UNLV.”
The Cowboys will host UNLV (15-8, 4-7) at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Arena-Auditorium. The Rebels beat UW 86-72 last month in Las Vegas.
SAN JOSE STATE 84, WYOMING 64
San Jose State: Diallo 3-4 4-5 10, Moore 10-22 4-4 29, Cardenas 5-9 0-0 13, Anderson 4-7 0-0 10, Tolbert 5-8 3-4 14, Vaihola 3-3 2-2 8. Totals: 30-53 13-15.
Wyoming: Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Barnhart 2-3 0-0 5, Reynolds 0-1 1-2 1, Maldonado 13-19 6-6 34, Oden 4-8 2-4 12, Wenzel 0-5 2-2 2, Kyman 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 1-2 2-2 4, DuSell 2-9 0-0 6. Totals: 22-52 13-16.
Halftime: San Jose State 39-28. 3-pointers: UW 7-22 (Thompson 0-2, Barnhart 1-2, Maldonado 2-2, Oden 2-4, Wenzel 0-3, Kyman 0-2, DuSell 2-7); SJSU 11-22 (Moore 5-10, Cardenas 3-6, Anderson 2-4, Tolbert 1-2). Rebounds: SJSU 29 (Diallo 10), UW 27 (Barnhart 4, Maldonado 4, Oden 4, Wenzel 4). Assists: SJSU 13 (Moore 6), UW 9 (Maldonado 3). Turnovers: UW 17 (Reynolds 4), SJSU 14 (Diallo 3, Moore 3). Blocks: SJSU 5 (Moore 2), UW 2 (Maldonado 1, Oden 1). Steals: SJSU 8 (Tolbert 3), UW 5 (Reynolds 1, Maldonado 1, Oden 1, Wenzel 1, DuSell 1). Team fouls: SJSU 15, UW 12.
Attendance: 2,609.