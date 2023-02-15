ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – The University of Wyoming men's basketball team picked up its biggest win of the season Tuesday night, beating New Mexico 70-56 in Albuquerque.
The Cowboys upset the Lobos, a potential NCAA Tournament team that started the season 13-0, in front of over 11,000 fans in The Pit. It was UW's third conference win in 13 tries and moved the Cowboys to 8-17 overall and 3-10 in the Mountain West.
The Lobos fell to 19-7 and 6-7 with the loss.
The loss snapped a three-game losing streak for UW, making the postgame celebration in the locker room even sweeter for a team that has faced enough adversity this season to last a lifetime.
"The effort that those guys showed tonight was incredible," UW coach Jeff Linder said after the game. "To come into one of the hardest places to play in the country against a very good New Mexico team in front of 12,000 fans, to come out from the jump and control that game, it took all of those guys.
"My promise to (Hunter Maldonado) and (Hunter) Thompson and Kenny (Foster) and the guys that have been here with me since day one was that I owe it to them to finish the season the right way. We're not going to do less. We're going to continue to push."
The Cowboys stormed out to an early 11-2 lead early in the first half and held the Lobos to just 1-of-12 shooting from the field to start the game. New Mexico quickly answered with an 8-0 run of its own to tie it 14-14 midway through the first half, but UW was able to pull away late in the period to take a 32-25 lead into the halftime break.
The Lobos finished the first half just 10-of-32 (31%) from the field, but the Cowboys didn't fare much better. UW finished 10-of-27 (37%) with eight turnovers in the first 20 minutes, but had a big boost from super-senior Hunter Thompson, who knocked down four of his six 3-point attempts in the first half.
The Cowboys picked up right where they left off to start the second half, with Xavier DuSell hitting three consecutive 3-pointers to push UW's lead to 45-29 with 17:25 remaining. UW stretched the lead to 20 points midway through the second half and was able to fend off a late comeback attempt from the Lobos to secure the 14-point win.
"Those guys followed the game plan to a T and never let the crowd get into the game," Linder said. "It's just an unbelievable win. I just feel so happy for those guys.
"Those guys have been through a lot. My coaches have been through a lot. My support staff has been through a lot. For us to have that feeling in the locker room knowing that, when you do value the little things and you do value your teammates, special things can happen."
Team chemistry played a big part in the Cowboys maintaining their composure down the stretch. For a team fielding just eight scholarship players due to injuries and three players leaving the team last week, beating New Mexico was reassurance UW still has some fight left.
"All these guys are obviously guys we’ve been together for two, three years now," Maldonado said. "The freshmen have bought in, the newcomers have bought in. Everybody here now fights for the team. They’re Wyoming basketball players and not basketball players at Wyoming.
"... It’s just a matter of taking that next step. Obviously we’ve been getting closer and closer. Today we took that next step. Now we’ve got to keep that momentum up and doing it here shows us we can do it anywhere else. We can get it done."
Maldonado left last weekend's road loss to Boise State with an elbow injury, but there was never a question of whether the super-senior would suit up against the Lobos.
I was going to play for sure," Maldonado said. "I’m playing the rest of the way. It’s my last year."
Maldonado led the Cowboys with 20 points, followed by Brendan Wenzel with 13 and Thompson with 12. UW shot 23-of-54 (43%) from the field and out-rebounded the Lobos 39-32.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. led New Mexico with 15 points on 6-of-17 shooting and Josiah Allick added 13. Morris Udeze came down with a team-high 17 rebounds and two blocks.
"It was a collective effort," Linder said about limiting Mashburn Jr. to 15 points. "He's a good player and a tough shot maker. (Xavier DuSell) did a really good job of forcing him into the help. Our bigs did a really good job of being up at the level that was at the handoff for the ball screens. We made him shoot as many tough shots as possible."
Kenny Foster returned to the court for the Cowboys for the first time since December after having back surgery last month. The senior knocked down a 3-pointer and played six minutes to help provide UW with a spark off the bench.
"We found out this afternoon that he got cleared," Linder said. "He's been doing some dummy offensive stuff knowing that there might be a chance he might play tonight. ... Kenny's such a smart player. To have another guy out there that's really smart and who really cares and understands how to play, it's good for him to get those minutes.
"For him to see the ball go in, and that's the funny thing, right after he got his back surgery we saw him shooting in the gym and it was almost like his old shot from back in high school where it looked a lot better. For him to make that shot, it was huge."
The Cowboys will have a quick turnaround before returning to the court later this week. UW hosts Air Force (13-14, 4-10) at 8 p.m. Friday at the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys lost to the Falcons 82-74 last month in Colorado Springs.
"This is a legit road win," Thompson said. "I think it will create some belief in the locker room and with the fans. Like I keep saying all year, one game after the next. We’re focused on progression."
WYOMING 70, NEW MEXICO 56
New Mexico: Dent 2-9 0-0 4, Mashburn Jr. 6-17 2-2 15, Johnson 4-8 0-0 10, Udeze 3-5 6-10 12, Allick 5-10 1-1 13, Jenkins 0-6 0-0 0, Seck 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 21-57 9-13.
Wyoming: Wenzel 3-8 5-5 13, Thompson 4-10 0-0 12, Maldonado 6-13 8-9 20, Oden 4-8 0-0 9, DuSell 4-10 0-0 11, Barnhart 0-1 0-0 0, Foster 1-2 0-0 3, Powell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 23-54 13-14.
Halftime: Wyoming 32-25. 3-pointers: New Mexico 5-16 (Dent 0-3, Mashburn Jr. 1-4, Johnson 2-3, Allick 2-4, Jenkins 0-2); UW 11-29 (Wenzel 2-5, Thompson 4-10, Maldonado 0-2, Oden 1-3, DuSell 3-6, Barnhart 0-1, Foster 1-2). Rebounds: New Mexico 32 (Udeze 17); UW 39 (Maldonado 10). Assists: New Mexico 10 (Jenkins 3), UW 13 (Maldonado 5); Turnovers: UW 13 (Maldonado 4), New Mexico 10 (Mashburn Jr. 3, Udeze 3). Blocks: New Mexico 2 (Udeze 2); UW 2 (Maldonado 2). Steals: New Mexico 7 (Johnson 4); UW 8 (Oden 3). Team fouls: New Mexico 15, UW 14.
Attendance: 11,185.