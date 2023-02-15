wte-20230215-spts-XavierDuSell.JPG

University of Wyoming guard Xavier DuSell, right, shoots a jump shot during the Cowboys' 70-56 victory over New Mexico on Tuesday at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M.

 Courtesy/UW

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – The University of Wyoming men's basketball team picked up its biggest win of the season Tuesday night, beating New Mexico 70-56 in Albuquerque. 

The Cowboys upset the Lobos, a potential NCAA Tournament team that started the season 13-0, in front of over 11,000 fans in The Pit. It was UW's third conference win in 13 tries and moved the Cowboys to 8-17 overall and 3-10 in the Mountain West. 


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

